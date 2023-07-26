Xavier Gipson

Stephen F. Austin sophomore kick returner/wide receiver Xavier Gipson (19) returns a kick during a 2019 Lumberjack game against Tarleton State at Homer Bryce Stadium.

 Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel file photo

Former SFA wide receiver Xavier Gipson has been named the Western Athletic Conference men’s 2022-23 Kearney Award Winner. The award is voted on by conference athletic directors and senior women administrators.

Gipson had one of the most memorable Lumberjacks seasons in 2022. He became SFA’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 4,321 total yards and set a new SFA single-game receiving record against Southern Utah (256 yards).