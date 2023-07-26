Former SFA wide receiver Xavier Gipson has been named the Western Athletic Conference men’s 2022-23 Kearney Award Winner. The award is voted on by conference athletic directors and senior women administrators.
Gipson had one of the most memorable Lumberjacks seasons in 2022. He became SFA’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 4,321 total yards and set a new SFA single-game receiving record against Southern Utah (256 yards).
In Gipson’s four years at SFA, he had 244 receptions for 4,321 yards. He accumulated 37 touchdowns and averaged 98.2 yards per game. He won back-to-back WAC Offensive Player of the Year awards (2021, 2022). The all-time leader in receiving yards helped lead the Lumberjacks to their first WAC Championship in the 2022 season.
Gipson played a role on special teams throughout his career for the Lumberjacks. In his four years at SFA, he posted four punt returns for touchdowns and in 2022 was named WAC Special Teams Player of the Week after a game against Utah Tech. In that game, he had eight catches for 151 yards and three punt returns for 119 yards and a touchdown.
“Xavier Gipson is a once-in-a-career type athlete that I was fortunate to coach,” SFA football head coach Colby Carthel said. “His numbers on the field speak for themselves, but it’s who he is off the field that makes him so special. Despite being a four-time All-American, Xavier is one of the most humble people to be around.
“He was the ultimate team player, always putting the best interest of the team over himself. His dynamic play brought many a fan to their feet, cheering on amazing play after amazing play. But his smile and positive attitude lights up any room he’s in. Xavier is easy to root for because of the rare combination of extreme talent found in such a high-character person. There’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to have a long and productive career in the NFL.”
The end of Gipson’s final season as a Lumberjack was capped with him being signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.
In 2022, Xavier Gipson received the following accolades.
WAC Football Championship
First Team All-WAC
WAC Offensive Player of the Year
2022 AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America Second Team
Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team
FCS AP All-American First Team
Bluebloods FCS All-American Third Team for Offense and Special Teams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.