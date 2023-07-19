Leonard Bishop

Leonard Bishop, left, is introduced as the SFA Ladyjacks head head basketball coach while being joined by SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey.

 SFAJacks.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Stephen F. Austin Director of Athletics, Ryan Ivey has been named President of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) for the 2023-24 membership year.

“I am excited and humbled to serve the association for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year,” Ivey said. “The FCS ADA is comprised of extremely talented, intelligent, and serving leaders that are making a tremendous impact on the intercollegiate athletics enterprise, but more importantly, their respective student-athletes. I am hopeful to be able to carry on the level of engagement and strategic thinking from Tom Michael and Nicki Moore as we continue to shape our association for future growth and development.