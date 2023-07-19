CLEVELAND, Ohio — Stephen F. Austin Director of Athletics, Ryan Ivey has been named President of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) for the 2023-24 membership year.
“I am excited and humbled to serve the association for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year,” Ivey said. “The FCS ADA is comprised of extremely talented, intelligent, and serving leaders that are making a tremendous impact on the intercollegiate athletics enterprise, but more importantly, their respective student-athletes. I am hopeful to be able to carry on the level of engagement and strategic thinking from Tom Michael and Nicki Moore as we continue to shape our association for future growth and development.
“While we know there are many changes on the horizon for intercollegiate athletics, we know that the FCS ADA will continue to provide opportunity for development and growth of FCS football and its membership.”
Ivey takes over for Tom Michael, director of athletics at Eastern Illinois University, who served for the 2022-23 year and will transition to immediate past president. In addition to Ivey, the following athletics directors will serve as FCS ADA Officers for the 2023-24 membership year:
1st Vice President Mark Benson, director of athletics at University at Albany;
2nd Vice President Kurt McGuffin, director of athletics at University of Tennessee Martin; and
3rd Vice President Sherryta Freeman, director of athletics at Lafayette College.
In addition to the 2023-24 Officers, the following directors of athletics will serve on the FCS ADA Executive Committee for a second term:
Chris King, Robert Morris University (Big South);
Jeremy Gibson, Merrimack College (Northeast); and
Mark Wharton, University of Tennessee Chattanooga (Southern)
The remainder of the 2023-24 FCS ADA Executive Committee consists of:
Brad Teague, University of Central Arkansas (ASUN);
Mark Orr, Sacramento State (Big Sky);
John Mack, Princeton University (Ivy League);
Skip Perkins, North Carolina Central University (Mid-Eastern);
David Herbster, University of South Dakota (Missouri Valley);
Tim Murray, Marist College (Pioneer);
Jonathan Terrell, Nicholls State University (Southland);
Chris Robinson, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (SWAC); and
Ken Beazer, Utah Tech University (WAC)
In addition, Beth DeBauche, commissioner of the Ohio Valley Conference, will continue to serve as the Association’s Commissioner Representative on the Executive Committee.
