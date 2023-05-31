Stephen F. Austin State University graduate and longtime Lumberjack Robert Meyers will retire at the end of the month after serving the department of athletics for 25 years.

Meyers joined the department in 1997 as the sports information director and transitioned to the business office in 2005 and currently services as the associate athletic director for business and facilities. He has served as the voice of the Lumberjacks since 2005.

