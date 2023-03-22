FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the SFA Ladyjacks in the second round of the WNIT 60-37 on Monday night.
Jordan Harrison led SFA with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Avery Brittingham followed with seven points, Kurstyn Harden grabbed five rebounds, and Angel Scott also recorded two steals.
SFA held the lead for the beginning of the game as Tyler McCliment-Call scored the first five points for the Ladyjacks. However, Arkansas went on a 14-3 run to lead 18-10 after a quarter.
The Razorbacks quickly grew their lead to 18 midway through the second quarter. The Ladyjacks fought back by scoring the final seven points of the first half and went into the locker room down 29-18.
Arkansas started the third quarter hot and quickly extended their lead to 23, but SFA scored six unanswered points with a three from Avery Vansickle and a layup and free throw from Harden to end the third quarter. The Razorbacks continued to push in the fourth quarter as their lead continued to grow.
The Ladyjacks shot 12-17 (70.6%) from the free throw line while the Razorbacks shot 16-27 (59.3%).
SFA finishes the season with a 27-7 record. Senior Aiyana Johnson recorded her 1,500th career point against Seattle University and was named to the All-WAC First and Defensive Teams.
Avery Brittingham finished the season third on the team in scoring (346), first in rebounds (269), second in assists (90), and joined teammate Johnson on the All-WAC First Team.
Jordan Harrison led the team in assists (169), finished second in scoring (411), fourth in rebounds (127), and was named the WAC Freshman of the Year and to the All-WAC Second Team.
