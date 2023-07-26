NACOGDOCHES — The vast majority of documents stolen from Stephen F. Austin State University in a June cyberattack have been sold while the rest have been leaked on the dark web, the hackers behind the attack said this week.

Around 95% of the 1.2 terabits of data that the international hacking group Rhysida says it stole from the university sold “to our regular customers,” the organization said in an email.

Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel staff writer Andrew Hodge contributed to this report.

Josh Edward’s email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.