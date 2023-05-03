KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Etching their names into the SFA history books once again, Lumberjack football legends B.J. Thompson and Xavier Gipson have entered the NFL.
Thompson was selected with the 166th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Gipson was signed moments after the draft as an undrafted free agent to the New York Jets.
As a transfer from Baylor, Thompson comes from England High School in Arkansas. In his two seasons at SFA, Thompson finished his career with 69 tackles, 20.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception.
Through his career, he collected numerous accolades including being named to the 2022 Stats Perform FCS All-America third team and All-WAC First Team.
Thompson is the 31st Lumberjack to enter the NFL as a draft pick since 1960.
“Really excited for BJ, as he’s more than earned this opportunity,” SFA head coach Colby Carthel said. “It’s been so much fun to watch him grow and mature, both on and off the field, over the last four years within our program. The best thing about him getting drafted today is that he’s already got his SFA degree in hand, as he graduated last December.”
Playing all four of his seasons in the purple and white, Gipson was a prolific member of the Lumberjacks offensive attack. With four All-American nods to end his career as a Lumberjack, Gipson walked away from Nacogdoches as one of the best FCS wide receivers statistically, he finishedinishing his collegiate career with 4,311 receiving yards (fourth all-time in WAC history), 37 receiving touchdowns (fifth all-time in WAC history) and four punt return.
”So happy for Xavier, as he’s always done things the right way,” Carthel said. “He’s the most decorated wide receiver in SFA Football history, who stayed true to this team his entire career. I truly believe he will have a long and productive NFL career. And it will be fun cheering him and JFM (John Franklin-Myers) together, since we now have two ’Jacks on the Jets team.”
The New York Jets are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 season with a date and time yet to be determined.
