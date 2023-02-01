With cold weather expected to linger in our area until at least Monday, local animal lovers are looking for ways to help shelter critters keep warm. The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter has asked for blanket donations to help it through the cold front.

“This time of year, we always need blankets to provide additional warmth for our animals,” shelter director Aaron Ramsey said. “It is one of the most needed donatable items and is a great way the community can help our animals stay more comfortable.”

Jess Huff’s email address is

jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.

