With cold weather expected to linger in our area until at least Monday, local animal lovers are looking for ways to help shelter critters keep warm. The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter has asked for blanket donations to help it through the cold front.
“This time of year, we always need blankets to provide additional warmth for our animals,” shelter director Aaron Ramsey said. “It is one of the most needed donatable items and is a great way the community can help our animals stay more comfortable.”
The rest of this week is expected to be cold, with temperatures reaching into the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service. The highest temperatures expected this week will fall on Sunday, with a high near 64 degrees.
A majority of the shelter’s kennel space is indoors with commercial heaters, but there are outdoor kennels that need extra bedding, Ramsey said. And while the shelter has enough blankets to ensure each animal has one, a larger inventory would help as blanket usage typically rises with the cooler temperatures, he said.
“We accept all types (of blankets) and are grateful for anything the public can donate,” he said. “We just don’t have the capacity to wash large bed comforters. A medium to large fleece blanket is an excellent choice for a pet blanket.”
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter during business hours or in the intake port when the shelter is closed. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
