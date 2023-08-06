NACOGDOCHES — A Houston man jailed for an alleged crime spree last October faked paralysis and escaped from a hospital where he was undergoing physical therapy Thursday before being quickly recaptured, Sheriff Jason Bridges said.
The lengthy list of charges faced by Thaddeus Donell Richardson Jr., 26, grew Thursday afternoon as he was charged with escape, according to jail records.
Richardson escaped from Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the daily activity log from the sheriff’s office.
“We’ve been transporting him back and forth to the hospital for some time now. He’s been doing physical therapy, claiming that he was paralyzed in his legs. Apparently he was not paralyzed at all in his legs. He’s been trying to plan this,” Bridges said.
Law enforcement agencies quickly swarmed the area, and deputy Jeremy Fountain spotted Richardson along the Lanana Creek Trail, Bridges said. Richardson was recaptured within about 10 minutes, Bridges said.
“He didn’t get far. He went though a steep creek down here and Jeremy got on him and apprehended him. He wouldn’t come out of the woods after that,” Bridges said. “We had to drag him.”
Neither Richardson nor Fountain were injured, Bridges said.
Just hours before Fountain captured the escapee, the sheriff’s office hosted a fundraiser for the deputy’s mother, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Richardson is considered a “high-risk” inmate because of his previous crime spree that spawned a massive manhunt that ended in Garrison in October, Bridges said.
“Every time we move him, we’ve had two deputies on him. He’s been fully shackled. Apparently some of those shackles had to come off for physical therapy. We’ve got to dig into that more,” Bridges said.
Richardson was arrested on 11 charges Oct. 29 after authorities say he tried to rob a business in Lufkin before escaping from custody, stealing two vehicles and leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a manhunt that wrapped up in Garrison.
Around 11:30 a.m. that morning, he attempted to rob Cash Now on Timberland Drive, authorities said. Richardson is accused of jumping the counter of the business and attacking a clerk before fleeing. Nothing was stolen in the robbery, but the clerk was taken to a hospital with facial injuries, Lufkin officials said.
About six hours later, Richardson was spotted near Old Tyler Road and Powers Street in Nacogdoches, prompting police to ask residents to remain inside.
A few hours later, a resident in the 2100 block of Pearl Street called 911 when a man — later identified as Richardson — broke into a home, stole the keys to a vehicle and fled in that vehicle toward Garrison.
Richardson stole another vehicle belonging to a Garrison resident a short time later, authorities said. He was chased to near Garrison High School before baling out of the vehicle and running.
Garrison High School had been set to host San Augustine for a football game that night but the game was moved up because of a threat of thunderstorms.
Richardson was arrested near Linn Flat Road shortly before midnight, and authorities confiscated an AR-15-style rifle believed to have been in his possession.
