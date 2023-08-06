NACOGDOCHES — A Houston man jailed for an alleged crime spree last October faked paralysis and escaped from a hospital where he was undergoing physical therapy Thursday before being quickly recaptured, Sheriff Jason Bridges said.

The lengthy list of charges faced by Thaddeus Donell Richardson Jr., 26, grew Thursday afternoon as he was charged with escape, according to jail records.

