A suspect fleeing from law enforcement officers responding to a shooting reported on Durst Street in Nacogdoches was arrested by Angelina County deputies early Wednesday in the Rollingwood Addition after extensive search efforts, according to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman.
Deputies apprehended Dylan Avery Jones, 18, of Lufkin, and charged him with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Nacogdoches police began pursuing Jones around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday after numerous rounds were fired from a handgun, Selman said.
Officers responded to 2012 Durst St. in response to a deadly conduct call, according to Sgt. Brett Ayres, spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department.
While they were investigating that incident, a vehicle was reported stolen from a location in close proximity to the original deadly conduct call, Ayres said.
“We are aware that Angelina County has dealt with a person of interest in the deadly conduct and stolen vehicle incidents, and the investigation is continuing,” Ayres said. “We expect criminal charges to be forthcoming.”
Shortly after the shooting, Jones allegedly stole a 2018 Hyundai Elantra from Perry Drive in Nacogdoches and used it to flee to Angelina County, according to Selman.
Around 11:19 p.m., a Lufkin police officer spotted the Hyundai traveling at a high rate of speed passing through the intersection of West Frank Avenue and North Raguet Street, traveling west on Frank, Selman said.
The driver refused to comply with efforts by Lufkin police to stop the car, and he turned off the vehicle’s headlights during his attempt to flee, according to Selman.
Lufkin police pursued the Hyundai into Hudson on state Highway 94, where Jones turned into the driveway of a residence and ran from the car, Selman said.
Someone matching Jones’ description reportedly entered a dark Chevrolet SUV near the Hudson Fire Station on Highway 94 and turned onto Mt. Carmel Road, leading to the Rollingwood Addition, according to Selman.
ACSO deputies arrived to assist Lufkin police and proceeded to Rollingwood.
Two ACSO patrol vehicle established a checkpoint at Rollingwood Drive and Mt. Carmel Road, where there is only one way vehicles can enter or leave the subdivision.
“While a (Texas Department of Public Safety) trooper and other deputies were looking for Jones in Rollingwood, the deputies working at the checkpoint were told that two men had just stolen a pickup from a home on Rollingwood Drive,” Selman said.
Moments later, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup approached the checkpoint.
Jones was taken into custody at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, according to Selman.
A second suspect, David Dean Corbett, 17, of Lufkin, accompanied Jones when the pickup was stolen, Selman said. Corbett was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
A 9 mm Glock handgun was recovered from the stolen pickup Jones was driving just prior to his arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.