A suspect fleeing from law enforcement officers responding to a shooting reported on Durst Street in Nacogdoches was arrested by Angelina County deputies early Wednesday in the Rollingwood Addition after extensive search efforts, according to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman.

Deputies apprehended Dylan Avery Jones, 18, of Lufkin, and charged him with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

