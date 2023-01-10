Gun

A number of guns were found during a search Monday at a Redland home, according to a report from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

 Angelina County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responding to an assault report in Redland Monday arrested a Hudson man after reportedly finding him in possession of a notebook that appeared to be used as a “narcotics ledger,” according to a report from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the aggravated assault report early Monday after receiving a call about the incident around 6 a.m. from someone who said both people involved were still at the home.

Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.