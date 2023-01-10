Deputies responding to an assault report in Redland Monday arrested a Hudson man after reportedly finding him in possession of a notebook that appeared to be used as a “narcotics ledger,” according to a report from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the aggravated assault report early Monday after receiving a call about the incident around 6 a.m. from someone who said both people involved were still at the home.
Upon arrival, deputies found Michael James Burriss, 21, in the backyard wearing a backpack and arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault. Inside the backpack, they found “a quantity of marijuana,” a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, a notebook that appeared to be used as a narcotics ledger and $1,345 in cash, the report states.
A narcotics investigator was then called to the residence by the deputies, who said they had reason to believe there were more guns and drugs inside the home.
The investigator obtained a search warrant for Burriss’ bedroom and the common areas of the house he shared with roommates, who also consented to their rooms being searched, according to the report.
Authorities served the search warrant and located a firearm that had a suppressor attached, a handgun with an altered serial number, 1.1 grams of cocaine and a small back safe, the report states.
The investigator then obtained a search warrant for the safe and found 62 grams of cocaine separated into 79 baggies, ammunition, and two machine gun conversion kits for Glock handguns, according to the report.
An investigator later that evening recovered another Glock handgun and a AR-15 associated with the suspect, the report states.
A state and federal investigation is ongoing into the incident.
As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Burriss was in the Angelina County Jail with bond set at $20,000 for the aggravated assault charge, $100 for a charge of possession of marijuana and $1,000 for a charge of delivery of marijuana.
