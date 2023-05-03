It was a rough weekend for the SFA Lumberjacks as they were swept in dominating fashion by the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Nacogdoches.
SFA was outscored 38-7 in a doubleheader sweep Saturday before Sam Houston closed the series with an 8-3 win Sunday afternoon.
The Bearkats started Sunday’s action steadily building a lead by scoring one run in each of the first four innings.
The Lumberjacks struggled to get a runner on base in the first three innings, but Clayton Loranger recorded the first SFA baserunner with a single in the bottom of the fourth. Tom Biggs brought Loranger into score later in the inning with another single, bringing the score to 4-1.
Following three scoreless frames, Sam Houston doubled their total with four runs in the eighth with one home run in the inning.
The ’Jacks added a run on an error in the bottom of the inning before Cal Martin hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in the third SFA run of the game.
The Lumberjacks left runners in scoring position in the bottom of the frame as SHSU finished the sweep.
Five Lumberjacks recorded a hit with Cole Hill, Nolan Brown and Hunter Prescher being the other ’Jacks to reach base off a single.
After Friday’s game was moved back to Saturday due to rain, the Bearkats spent the afternoon pouring it on the Lumberjacks.
Sam Houston pummeled the ’Jacks in the first game, which was punctuated by a 10-run ninth inning in a 21-5 decision. The Bearkats recorded 26 hits in the win.
The second game was more of the same with Sam Houston building an 11-0 lead by the fifth inning and adding four runs in the eighth frame to put the mercy rule into effect.
Sam Houston outhit SFA 54-23 over the three-game set.
The Lumberjacks (19-22, 11-13) hosts Grambling State in a non-conference game at 6:30 tonight before traveling to Utah Valley for a doubleheader this weekend.
