The Texas Department of Transportation is using $1.36 million to build approximately 1.5 miles of sidewalks from Lufkin Mall to Denman Avenue along South First Street.

“The majority of the project will be located on the east side, however, there will be a small section on both sides at the mall area,” said Sarah Dupre, TxDOT Beaumont public information officer.

