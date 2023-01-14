The Texas Department of Transportation is using $1.36 million to build approximately 1.5 miles of sidewalks from Lufkin Mall to Denman Avenue along South First Street.
“The majority of the project will be located on the east side, however, there will be a small section on both sides at the mall area,” said Sarah Dupre, TxDOT Beaumont public information officer.
Encino Landscaping Inc., out of Cleveland, was contracted for the work, which is set to start soon. Dupre said the project should be completed by late summer, as weather permits.
The state agency has dedicated $250 million in 2023 for alternative paths of transportation. This money is allocated to sidewalk construction, bike lanes and shared use paths to enhance walking and biking transportation in the state.
“Making it safer and easier to walk and bike is an important part of our mission of ‘Connecting You with Texas,’” TxDOT transportation commissioner Robert Vaughn said in a press release.
“I’m thrilled to see this increase in funding that’ll help communities build impactful improvements for its citizens,’’ he said. ‘’As a jogger and cyclist myself, I know the value these enhancements can bring to help Texans get to work, run errands and enjoy the beautiful Texas outdoors.”
Pedestrian and cyclist deaths on Texas roads increased in 2021, and the funding is believed to be a way to improve upon infrastructure and reduce these incidents, the agency said.
Lufkin did not see any pedestrian and cyclist accidents on South First Street in 2022, Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.