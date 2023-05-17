Slack DI

Six students from Slack Elementary finished in seventh place out of 19 teams at the state Destination Imagination competition after clinching first place at regionals. From the left are Sawyer King, Luke Levine, Avery Neill, Norah Horta, Isaac Cota and Drew Sloma.

Destination Imagination is a global competition where students work together in teams to solve open-ended STEAM challenges designed to teach the creative process.

Six students from Slack Elementary took their creative juices to the next level when they went to state competition in Arlington. The team won seventh place out of 19 teams after clinching first place at regionals in Dallas.