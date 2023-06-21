SFA bowling

SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey addresses a crowd of well-wishers outside the Baker Pattillo Student Center in 2019 who are welcoming home the Ladyjack bowling team, which won the national title that year. Assistant bowling coach Steve Lemke resigned in April rather than being fired after having an affair with a student-athlete.

NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University assistant bowling coach Steve Lemke chose to resign rather than be fired this spring after the university discovered he had an affair with a student-athlete.

Lemke, 38, who is married to head coach Amber Lemke, resigned April 10 from the program he helped coach to two national titles and two second-place finishes.