Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin aims to lower that number by using guideline-based coordination of care developed by the American Association of Cardiology that leads to more effective and efficient disease control with improved patient outcomes.
Keeping up with the latest expertise, data, volumes, and innovations all play a significant role. As part of its patient-focused organizational model, the hospital recently added the new Abbott AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker system for treatment of certain abnormal heart rhythms.
“What sets this innovative option apart is its longer battery life,” says Subramanya G. Venkata, MD, cardiologist with The Heart Institute of East Texas specializing in cardiac electrophysiology and interventional cardiology. “We are already seeing the benefits of the new technology. The first two patients to receive the device in Lufkin are recovering well after successful surgeries.”
Dr. Venkata says during their first follow-up visit to his office, both patients are “feeling great” and say compared to pre-procedure it is like “day and night.”
The device is retrievable at any time after implant, lessening the amount of hardware in the heart. He adds, “Its unique mapping capability allows us to measure electric signals to assess the correct placement of the device before final fixation within the heart which adds to patient safety. And, just as promising, pending regulatory approval, the device is designed to accommodate future upgrades to support dual-chamber pacing.”
“St. Luke’s Health-Memorial emphasizes the importance of new technology combined with standardized diagnostic and treatment programs that provide efficient and effective evaluation, as well as more appropriate and rapid treatment of patients with chest pains and other heart attack symptoms,” says Dr. M. Musa Khan MD, MRCP, FACC, FSCAI, director of Interventional Cardiology at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin.
The Abbott AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker system is the world’s only leadless pacemaker designed to be retrieved. The system provides a new and exciting option to assist physicians in the treatment of patients. Like other leadless pacemakers, AVEIR VR does not require insulated wires — known as cardiac leads — that deliver the electrical energy to the heart. Instead, the device is implanted directly into the heart’s right lower chamber using a minimally invasive procedure.
The most common reason people get a pacemaker is their heart beats too slowly (called bradycardia), or it pauses, causing fainting spells or other symptoms. In some cases, the pacemaker also may be used to prevent or treat a heartbeat that is too fast (tachycardia) or irregular.
“The Heart Institute of East Texas physicians and St. Luke’s Health-Memorial are committed to transforming cardiovascular care in Deep East Texas. One of the ways we are making that happen is bringing the latest technology and procedures in cardiology to Lufkin. We are proud of Dr. Venkata for performing this new state-of-the-art procedure that has the ability to improve patient outcomes and quality of life,” says Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, FCCP, FSCAI, ABVLM Diplomate, ACC Cardiovascular Champion and chief of Cardiology at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin.
It takes a large team of dedicated professionals to sustain a nationally recognized heart care program. St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin in partnership with The Heart Institution of East Texas has one of the highest accredited and busiest heart programs in East Texas, which has enabled them to improve and reduce variability of outcomes.
“St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin is excited to offer this new technology. It speaks to the heart of our mission which is to offer the best standard of care to our patients,” says Monte Bostwick, market president, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial (East Texas).
As the health care environment continues to change rapidly, St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin is committed as ever to maintain the best outcomes for patient care.
