Leadless pacemaker

Keeping up with the latest expertise, data, volumes and innovations all play a significant role. As part of its patient focused organizational model, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has added the new Abbott AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker system for treatment of certain abnormal heart rhythms.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin aims to lower that number by using guideline-based coordination of care developed by the American Association of Cardiology that leads to more effective and efficient disease control with improved patient outcomes.

Keeping up with the latest expertise, data, volumes, and innovations all play a significant role. As part of its patient-focused organizational model, the hospital recently added the new Abbott AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker system for treatment of certain abnormal heart rhythms.