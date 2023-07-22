St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, in collaboration with The Heart Institute of East Texas, has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, meaning reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home.
About 6 million U.S. adults are living with heart failure, a number that is expected to increase to more than 8 million by 2030. Despite the name, heart failure doesn’t mean that the heart has stopped working — it means the heart is having a hard time pumping blood and oxygen throughout the body. While there’s no cure for heart failure, patients can live a quality life by working with their health care team to create and stick with a plan that may include medication, symptom monitoring and lifestyle changes.
The Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. The program aims to increase healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.
“At St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, in partnership with The Heart Institute of East Texas, we are always evaluating the state of our cardiovascular and stroke program to identify and close any gaps, and, most importantly, to improve,’’ said Monte Bostwick, the hospital’s market president. ‘‘This commitment to constant evaluation isn’t easy, and it requires the entire team to be onboard.
‘‘Part of our commitment to evaluation involves gleaning outside experts’ perspectives. This is why I love when an outside entity, such as the American Heart Association, evaluates our program. Pursuing and maintaining the qualifications for their Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus quality achievement award requires ongoing investment in the program. This investment pays off when AHA representatives evaluate our program with fresh eyes and share a new best practice or find ways to strengthen our care. We use this feedback to improve our program. That’s extremely gratifying.”
Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, chief of cardiology at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin and president of The Heart Institute of East Texas, said, “St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin and The Heart Institute of East Texas are committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines. Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Deep East Texas can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for heart failure patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their heart failure at home.
“Our team of cardiologists and medical professionals are actively improving patient outcomes through our commitment to following the latest AHA Heart Failure Guidelines,’’ said Dr. M. Musa Khan, MRCP, FACC, FSCAI, director of interventional cardiology, St. Lukes Health-Memorial Lufkin. ‘‘They strive to implement evidence-based methodologies that start with pre-hospital care, followed by early stabilization, acute care, transitional care and comprehensive post-discharge management of heart failure patients.”
The American College of Cardiology earlier this year recognized St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, in partnership with The Heart Institute of East Texas, for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure. The Heart Institute of East Texas is one of the only two outpatient clinics in Texas and the 11th in the nation to receive the Partner in Care Heart Failure Accreditation by the ACC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.