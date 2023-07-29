Cardiologists with the Heart Institute of East Texas led the heart care team at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin to a No. 4 ranking among top performing hospitals for coronary interventional procedures as rated by Healthgrades.
The hospital also was a five-star recipient for coronary interventional procedures for 2023.
The ranking also helped St. Luke’s make the list of top hospitals for coronary intervention as reported by Becker’s Hospital Review, which is the leading magazine for business news and analysis for hospital and health care systems. There are 170 hospitals listed in the 2023 edition.
Healthgrades each year analyzes patient outcome data on more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records over the most recent three-year time period available for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
“It is a great honor to be listed among the greats in cardiovascular care,” said Monte Bostwick, market president for St. Luke’s Health-Memorial (East Texas). “It is not something we take lightly. Our team, in partnership with The Heart Institute of East Texas, works diligently daily to provide quality care that results in good outcomes for our patients.”
Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FCCP, the hospital’s chief of cardiology and president of The Heart Institute of East Texas, agreed.
“The Specialty Excellence Award as one of the 100 best hospitals for coronary interventions elevates Lufkin to the national map,’’ he said. ‘‘While taking into consideration patient risks and comorbidities, achieving excellent outcomes is a remarkable achievement. We are very proud of our entire CV health care team.”
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has now earned the specialty excellence award for two consecutive years — both 2022 and 2023.
“This accomplishment further highlights our collaborative commitment to quality patient care and excellence in cardiology,” said Dr. M. Musa Khan MD, MRCP, FACC, FSCAI, the hospital’s director of interventional cardiology. “Another reflection of the hard work, dedication and leadership of the Heart Institute cardiologists and the entire health care team at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin.”
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial is home to nationally recognized cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons and is the highest accredited chest pain center in the region.
In 2013, Memorial Lufkin and The Heart Institute of East Texas formed an alliance centered on a mutual desire to build a premier hospital-based heart care program that established Lufkin as a regional health care center.
The partnership is committed to improving the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. That alliance has also led to advanced medical technology, more cardiac procedures and better outcomes.
“It is a great honor to be listed among the greats in cardiovascular care,” Bostwick said. “By leading the hospital’s cardiac care team in achieving this national recognition, The Heart Institute cardiologists have made a lasting impact on our Lufkin community and the surrounding 12 counties. Their commitment to excellence and heart team approach is truly commendable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.