The American College of Cardiology has recognized St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.
The hospital in March was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
“I’m excited for the hospital to achieve ACC accreditations for Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI with Resuscitation, Heart Failure with Outpatient Services, Electrophysiology and Cardiac Cath Lab with PCI,’’ said Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, FACC, chief of cardiology at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin and president of The Heart Institute of East Texas. ‘‘This is a testament to the hard work of the cardiologists of The Heart Institute and the allied health professionals at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
“This prestigious award, along with the highest recognition bestowed by the ACC as a ‘HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence,’ illustrates the dedication of our team to transform cardiovascular care in Deep East Texas,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms.
Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.
Percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
According to Dr. M. Musa Khan, MRCP, FACC, FSCAI, director of interventional cardiology, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, accreditation as a Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI & Resuscitation is a rigorous process that involves evaluating an institution’s ability to provide comprehensive, efficient and effective care to patients with chest pain.
Achieving this accreditation signifies an institution has met the high standards set by the American College of Cardiology for the care of patients with acute coronary syndrome, he said.
“The accreditation process involves a thorough evaluation of an institution’s policies, protocols, facilities and staff training,’’ Khan said. ‘‘It ensures the institution has the necessary resources and expertise to provide timely and appropriate care to patients with chest pain.
‘‘The accreditation also requires ongoing performance and quality improvement activities to ensure the institution is continually improving its quality of care. This process includes ongoing monitoring of patient outcomes, data collection, and analysis, and the implementation of evidence-based practices to improve patient outcomes.”
Hospitals that have earned ACC accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria for accreditation, they comply with standard Chest Pain Center protocols and are equipped with a robust hypothermia program for post-cardiac arrest treatment. These facilities also maintain a “No Diversion Policy” for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients.
“St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has demonstrated its commitment to providing Angelina County with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin with Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation.”
Hospitals receiving the ACC accreditation must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, an onsite review, and monitoring for sustained success.
Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.
Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.
“Collaboration, commitment, focus and teamwork that remains our goal,” said Monte Bostwick, market president, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. “St. Luke’s Health-Memorial is improving heart health through high quality, appropriate, and cost-effective care in partnership with The Heart Institute of East Texas and collaboration with the local medical community.”
