The American College of Cardiology has recognized St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure.
The hospital was awarded Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services in January based on rigorous onsite review of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and more.
In collaboration with The Heart Institute of East Texas, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has extended its commitment to care for the heart failure population beyond the acute hospital setting.
Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen. Hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and are able to identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions.
“St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has demonstrated its commitment to providing East Texas with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC accreditation management board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin with Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services.”
Facilities earning Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services not only demonstrate the management of acute heart failure, but also provide or partner with outpatient clinics for post-discharge care and services to heart failure patients. This approach promotes a smooth transition between the inpatient and outpatient setting and ensures a collaborative team effort to ensure the continuum of care.
Hospitals receiving Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success.
“There is value in access to knowledge. We have partnerships with The Heart Institute of East Texas, Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, Baylor College of medicine, the St Joseph’s system over in Bryan-College Station, and obviously, the greater system CommonSpirit Health, which has hospitals across the country,” said Monte Bostwick, CEO/market president, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
“Having a hardworking dedicated local hospital team and access to other health care professionals, physicians, and medical experts is not common to rural areas. It is a huge benefit which allows St. Luke’s Health-Memorial to continue to propel down and bring to East Texas some of the cutting edge technologies, treatments, and protocols that we otherwise may not have access to.”
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin is the area’s first Joint Commission Certified Primary Care Stroke Center. The hospital is also recognized, in partnership with the Heart Institute of East Texas, as a Top 10 hospital in the national to receive the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence designation by the American College of Cardiology for four consecutive years.
The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including heart failure.
