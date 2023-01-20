Keeping a baseball scorebook isn’t exactly easy. There are so many variables and possible interpretations (hit or error?). One truly has to know the game to keep a righteous book.

That’s why I was impressed one day several years ago when, while working an Angelina College baseball game, I noticed a young man sitting in the bleachers keeping a book. No reason for it. He just enjoyed keeping his own scorebook. We struck up a conversation, and he asked if I would need his stats. Sure, I told him. Send ’em to me after the game.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.