Keeping a baseball scorebook isn’t exactly easy. There are so many variables and possible interpretations (hit or error?). One truly has to know the game to keep a righteous book.
That’s why I was impressed one day several years ago when, while working an Angelina College baseball game, I noticed a young man sitting in the bleachers keeping a book. No reason for it. He just enjoyed keeping his own scorebook. We struck up a conversation, and he asked if I would need his stats. Sure, I told him. Send ’em to me after the game.
I wasn’t expecting much at all, to be honest. I’ve seen plenty of folks just kind of invent their own ways of keeping those stats, but I was impressed all to heck to see just how meticulous and accurate the guy’s scorekeeping abilities were. I mean, he knew the difference between a hit and an error. He knew all about the backwards “K.”
He even knew how to chart the 6-3-4-5-2 rundown on the base paths. Man. I had to tip my cap to him on that one.
I found out he was an AC student, so I hired him to keep the book for me. I even gave him my seat in the press box.
Over time, I learned more about Tyler. He’d had some lifelong challenges he was still beating like they were his own drum; the guy just didn’t let anything hold him back. Once I met his parents, I understood why. Leslie and Steve are some of the best people I know. Of course they’d raise their sons to be good (and determined) men.
I told our head coach, Jeff Livin, about the young guy who loved baseball enough to keep his own scorebook. Jeff then made Tyler the team’s student trainer/manager for the next two years. The baseball guys loved him. I have a photo of one of our players scoring a crucial run in a playoff game. The first guy with whom the player sought out to celebrate was Tyler.
Tyler earned his place in the dugout and on the field. I also have pictures of him standing on a rail taking in a game, or sitting on the dugout steps watching his guys compete.
Shoot, in his final home game as the AC manager, Tyler was even allowed to coach first base. He made sure to tell me to get some action pics of him.
He was only out there a few innings, mostly because he wanted to send every runner — no matter how bad the strategy looked at the time.
Perfectly Tyler. Every situation to him was a “green light” situation. Can’t score if you don’t run, right? Gotta earn that trip to home plate.
Oh, and about his reserved seat in the press box? During one game, I got a call from someone in the press box letting me know there was a slight problem.
I arrived to find Tyler a little upset because someone had taken his seat. Tyler was letting the man know all about it.
The man was Larry Phillips. The president of Angelina College. Thankfully, Phillips kindly acquiesced, and Tyler went back to keeping score.
As far as Tyler was concerned, he’d earned his seat.
The young man’s list of accomplishments and slain obstacles continued for years. He graduated AC, transferred to Stephen F. Austin State University, and graduated there, too. He was an Eagle Scout.
He married his beautiful bride Tracy back in the summer.
He became an official for high school sporting events. In fact, back in October I happened to cover a high school football game, and there was Tyler decked out in zebra stripes and serving as a back judge on the field.
The guy looked like he was having a blast. He made sure to tell me to get some action pics of him.
Why wouldn’t he feel happy? He’d earned his spot.
A few weeks ago, I got a text message from Tyler. He wanted to know if I’d gotten the AC baseball schedule for the upcoming season ready to publish yet, and if so, would I send him a copy. He wanted to make as many games as he could, and he offered to keep the scorebook for me for old time’s sake.
He also wanted to know when we were going to hold an AC alumni baseball game. He texted, “You know I’ll be there.”
Just a few short days later, I heard the unbelievable news that Tyler had passed away unexpectedly. Just 30 years old, still a newlywed, rocking this life — and now he’s gone.
Clearly, I wasn’t the only one who’d been impressed with Tyler Rayburn. His funeral service was standing room only. The line of cars traveling in the procession to the gravesite appeared to circle all the way around the loop in Lufkin. It seemed there were enough people inside the cemetery for several services, but we were all there for just one guy.
A guy who’d found a way to inspire others because of his determination. A guy who’d found a way to make new friends just by being himself. A guy who’d accomplished more in his 30 years than some folks do in 60 or 70.
A guy who so obviously earned his way to every spot he occupied.
I’m hoping we can one day have the alumni baseball game Tyler mentioned. He told me he’d be there.
Trust me. He will be.
And he’ll still have his own seat.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.