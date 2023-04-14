I’m the butt of a great cosmic joke. I have to be. It’s the only reasonable explanation I can imagine.

Without going into too much detail, let me just say that when it comes to humans of the female persuasion, I’m clueless. I’ve always been clueless. I couldn’t find a clue in a whole store of bargain clue bins. I couldn’t find a clue if someone tattooed a clue on my forehead. I couldn’t find a clue if a clue was sitting on my lap screaming, “Hi, I’m Clue!”

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you