I’m the butt of a great cosmic joke. I have to be. It’s the only reasonable explanation I can imagine.
Without going into too much detail, let me just say that when it comes to humans of the female persuasion, I’m clueless. I’ve always been clueless. I couldn’t find a clue in a whole store of bargain clue bins. I couldn’t find a clue if someone tattooed a clue on my forehead. I couldn’t find a clue if a clue was sitting on my lap screaming, “Hi, I’m Clue!”
Girls confused me. Then women confused me.
Now? Girls and women confuse me. As of this week, I’m officially seven times more clueless than I was last week.
We have a new granddaughter. Beautiful little thing I can’t wait to meet. She has a name, but for me, it may as well be “Clueless Reason No. 7.”
Yes. Little Vera is our seventh granddaughter.
Seven girls. Seven little humans of the female persuasion.
You know. The same types confusing me for oh, 50 stinkin’ years or so.
I learned about such confusion at an early age. I was graced with little sisters. Sisters are supposed to be easy for a boy my age. My main job was to ignore ’em. Get out of the house early every day and find a ball game, mountain, river, creek or anywhere else where girls didn’t typically want to go, and hide there all day until my sisters went to bed.
It’s probably the only reason they didn’t smother me in my sleep at some point. I proved I was better in short doses, to this day a fact to which my wife can attest.
Then my baby sister arrived when I was 12. Donna didn’t seem to care that she was a little girl treading in a man’s world. She followed me everywhere. She was practically my shadow.
She was sweet. She was adorable. And for reasons known only to the Almighty, she wanted to be with me no matter what I was doing.
What the heck was I supposed to do? I had not a clue. I just did whatever she wanted me to do.
I then became a teenager. Lord, that was a mess. I learned that girls give subliminal “signals” when they want something. For example, a girl in my class apparently “liked” me, and her accidentally bumping into me at the pencil sharpener was no accident, according to my friends. She wanted me to talk to her. Show her some attention.
Another guy would have caught the clue. Me? Sucker sailed right over my head as I headed back to my seat after a mumbled, “Excuse me” and a newly sharpened pencil.
I didn’t get any smarter later in life. Whatever a relationship required at the time, I pretty much found a way to head in the opposite direction. My buddy Jeff is a witness: I’ve been banned from numerous establishments after infuriating a lady who worked there. I didn’t even have to try. It just comes naturally for me.
Even marriage confused me. I still don’t know if women want the toilet seat up or down, so I just pee in the sink.
All my floundering around and listing my female failures like pilots once painted downed aircraft on their own planes should have been enough to draw at least modicum of pity from our Creator, right? I mean, who wouldn’t look down on a poor, clueless slob like me and not feel at least a little sympathy?
Nope. Didn’t happen. When I first learned I was about to become a father, I prayed hard for a boy — only because I had experience as a guy. I could pass stuff along. I wouldn’t know what to teach a girl.
When my first child popped out and into the doctor’s arms, I wasn’t disappointed to see I had a daughter.
I was resigned to yet another addition to my list of cluelessness.
When my second child was on the way, I wanted to know ahead of time what to expect. Checked out the ultrasound, with the technician swearing I was looking at a boy. “See the little penis?” she asked.
Nope, I answered truthfully. And when my second daughter was born, I didn’t see the little penis then, either. I thought there was a mistake, so I suggested putting her back up inside mom until the “rest” of her was finished growing.
Much later, I’d re-marry (yes, I just kept wading into the Land of the Clueless), and I “inherited” more daughters. They’re all old enough to testify I’m not a bad guy, and I love ’em like crazy, but I’m still as girl-stupid as I was with my sisters.
Now? The daughters are having daughters. Seven of ’em as of today.
How can anyone — human being or Supreme Being — look at me and think, “What that guy needs is more females in his life”? (Thank goodness for my grandboys, or whatever sanity I maintain would have disappeared by now.)
More girls. That’s not thunder you hear rolling from the heavens. That’s the Creator laughing a big belly laugh at my plight.
Since I still don’t have a clue, I can’t possibly have a plan. I’m not allowed to hide in a mountain or down the river, so that’s out.
All I know to do is what I did with my sisters. Namely, just accept I need to be here when and if any of the ladies in my life want me around. It might be picking up groceries for my wife, or helping with babysitting for our daughters or helping set up a play area for one (or more) of the grandgirls.
Basically, whatever they want me to do.
I’m not good at admitting defeat, but it ain’t like I have a choice. Heck, Custer at Little Big Horn wasn’t as outnumbered as I am.
At least none of these ladies is after my scalp. Yet. Give me time, and I’ll find every one of their last nerves and stomp all over it. It’s how I roll. Ask my sisters.
For now, I’ll stumble along and try to ignore the rumbles from the heavens. I might look up every once in a while, but it won’t be because I don’t know the source.
It’ll be because I’m still looking for that first clue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.