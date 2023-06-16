It isn’t every man who can get a woman excited about a stinky ol’ catfish, but my old man managed to pull it off.

Dad was a trot-liner. For those unfamiliar with the practice, trot-lining is a form of fishing by which the fisherman strings a line of hooks through a body of water, baits said hooks and then retrieves whatever fish land on the hooks. It’s a much harder process than it sounds. As the designated boat paddler on some of Dad’s excursions, I can attest to the hours of preparation, up to and including the bait gathering and baiting of the hooks.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.