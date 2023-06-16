It isn’t every man who can get a woman excited about a stinky ol’ catfish, but my old man managed to pull it off.
Dad was a trot-liner. For those unfamiliar with the practice, trot-lining is a form of fishing by which the fisherman strings a line of hooks through a body of water, baits said hooks and then retrieves whatever fish land on the hooks. It’s a much harder process than it sounds. As the designated boat paddler on some of Dad’s excursions, I can attest to the hours of preparation, up to and including the bait gathering and baiting of the hooks.
My old man had it down to a science, and he had witnesses.
He put in his boat at the same marina in East Tennessee. The marina’s owners, Bill and Doris, were a married couple from up north — or, as my old man called them, “Dang Yankees” — who happened to love my dad. When Dad pulled up in his boat filled with fish, Doris thought it was just the coolest thing in the world. She even talked my old man into showing her how to rig a trot line of her own.
Bill told us she slaved over that line, paddling out in a skiff every morning in hopes of landing a big ’un. She never grew discouraged despite her seemingly failed ichthyological dreams. For whatever reason, her fantasy fish just never materialized.
Until one morning when Jonah’s whale showed up.
The story became legendary in those parts: How Doris faithfully paddled out that day to find her trot line thrashing back and forth wildly — a sure sign of nothing less than a hooked behemoth. How she nearly fell overboard trying to pull her prize (a 30-plus pound catfish) inside the small boat. How she tethered it to a line and walked it up and down the marina’s waters like a prized show dog, making sure every person who floated by saw her catch.
And how she nearly neutered her husband when he suggested eating it. If that fish was gonna see a kitchen, it was gonna be as an honored guest at the table.
Hours later, my old man showed up to the marina. He had his usual haul, but nothing as big as Doris’ new pet. She hugged him and thanked him repeatedly. He just stood there with his usual “aw-shucks” appearance and took it.
Way, way later, I was talking with one of Dad’s old fishing buddies, and the story of Doris and the Whale came up. Burl said he’d actually been there that day. In fact, he’d been with my dad the very morning of Doris’ magical moment.
“I pulled my boat up next to your dad early that morning and helped him land a big ol’ catfish,” the old guy said. “Musta weighed 30 pounds or more.
“And I was there when he showed up at the marina that morning. He had some good ’uns, but for some reason, he didn’t have that big ’un with him anymore. But Doris sure did.”
He winked, and it hit me. I’d have to find out later the rest of the story.
In the wee hours of the morning, Dad had taken his big catfish, and in the cover of the lake’s darkness, paddled up to the marina and hooked it to Doris’ line as she slept. It was waiting for her the next morning.
I loved the story, but I wasn’t surprised at all. I never understood how, as much as my Dad loved fishing, he preferred seeing others experiencing the thrills. Heck, once when I was 10 or 11 years old, we got into a mess of crappie. I ended up catching 30 or more, mostly because my old man put his rod away just to sit back and watch me. Over the years, I’d see him do the same thing over and over with all us kids. He seemed happier watching us than he did catching his own fish.
I didn’t get it. Why go fishing if you’re just gonna watch others do all the catching?
Last week, we were on vacation at the beach. Others hit the beach for the sand and water, but I’m only there for the fishing. While throwing my cast net for bait, I noticed a couple of teenagers sort of following me and watching. They asked what I was doing, and I gave them a quick rundown. They said they’d never had anyone take them fishing before.
Sure enough, my Dad, who passed away more than 30 years ago, took over.
I brought out my two fishing rods, baited their hooks, cast their lines for them and told them to hang on. Sure enough, they got to battle some small sharks, finally landing one.
That poor shark had more photos taken of him than any runway supermodel. He’s about to become a social media sensation.
On the same trip, our daughter Claire brought her boyfriend Zach along. He said he’d never fished for sharks. I took him out, and he got to battle a real beast. We got to see it — at least a four-footer — but the sucker completely shredded the wire leader and got away before we could beach it.
I may have been more excited than he was. I gave him what was left of the mangled leader as a memento.
I get it now, Dad.
As much as I love feeling a fish on my line, I can’t help but get an even bigger kick out of seeing someone else’s face when the big ’uns hit. I’ve done the same thing with my daughters, my friends’ kids and whomever else happened to be nearby when I was fishing.
So in a way, I’m doubling down on a Father’s Day gift from — and to — my own dad.
I’m accepting the gift he gave me: Taking time to make others happy. I can’t promise I’d have ever thought to do so without his example. It’s made me a lot of friends and memories over the years.
But it’s also my gift to him. By doing what he’d do, and telling people why I’m doing it, he becomes part of their memories, even though they’ve never met him. I’ll talk all about him to anyone who’ll listen.
Trust me. Those big ol’ memories definitely take more than one person to reel ’em in.
