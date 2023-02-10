Anyone remember those “Love Is …” cartoons from way back in the day? Cute little suckers, weren’t they? A little cherub couple looking all adorable while saying sappy stuff like, “Love is … when it’s Valentine’s Day every day of the year.” Or “Love is … when he nibbles your ear.” Throw in the ellipsis for dramatic effect, I guess. Give us a second to guess what love is.
Those cartoons would show up in the daily newspapers, and I also remember seeing them on the little cards my classmates would pass around on Valentine’s Day.
I didn’t get one. I just saw ’em.
About the only thing I remember about the cartoons is that the little girl/guy cherubs featured in the day’s message were always nekked — everywhere they went.
Yeah, I know. I would notice that, right?
All these years later, I probably still can’t tell you what love is ... but trust me when I tell you I’m an expert on what love ain’t.
Love ain’t always nekked, for one thing. It’s not all about the physical stuff. Sure, in the beginning, such thoughts are appealing — and, in some cases, pretty dominant. But at my age, about the last thing I want to subject my lovely bride to is the sight of me running round in my birthday suit picking her flowers just so I can show up in a cartoon. I don’t want to be responsible for seeing her losing her breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Not to mention, she’d need therapy for years after that, and therapy is expensive.
Love ain’t blind, either. I’m happy you’ll never have to see me when I first wake up in the mornings — the way my poor lady does. My morning hair would make Bert on Sesame Street jealous with its ability to stick straight up. I work late a lot, so the bags under my eyes qualify as an entire luggage rack. I got more lines running around my face than a screenshot of a Google map. I brush my teeth before bed every night, but still manage to wake up with morning breath nasty enough to set off a hazmat siren.
And for some reason, the woman still smooches me good morning. Every single morning.
No, she’s not blind. She just loves me enough to look past the scary parts.
Love ain’t all flowers and movie dates. Yeah, those are awesome in the blooming stages of a relationship. Dates are fun. Dates are times away from actual responsibilities — or even real life. Dates narrow the whole universe down to just two people who are either in love or about to be — since they’re feeling like nothing else exists.
Reality is a lot different. Start throwing in jobs, kids and other obligations, and any one-on-one time multiplies into three- or four- or five-on-one. It can get overwhelming. It can keep couples apart no matter how much they’d love to sneak off to the movies or out to a quiet dinner. Sadly, real life takes priority over our best getaway fantasies.
Love ain’t invincible, either. Man, can I ever testify to that one. The deepest, most sincere professions of true love become little more than echoes when things go sideways. It’s as if we think simple spoken vows of love are all it takes to hold it all together.
Nope. Sorry. Mere words can’t even glue two sheets of paper together, so they’re sure not enough to bind a lifelong relationship. There’s a lot of work involved, and not everyone’s a willing participant in the efforts required.
Which leads me to this one: Love ain’t easy. Not the real love. Not the kind we read about in couples celebrating long anniversaries.
They’ll be the first to tell us there were countless moments when love could have crashed and burned. Numerous days of struggling to hold onto what they swore they wanted from the beginning. Far too many outside forces in play, seemingly determined to rip two people apart. Somehow, the couple managed to build a bond created from real love instead of nothing more than the spoken version.
Love sure ain’t too proud to beg — OK, maybe not literally begging, but still ... there’s an old movie line stating something ridiculous like, “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”
Girl, please. If we want to be one of the old couples interviewed for celebrating a few decades together, there’s gonna be some apologizing in there somewhere. I’d truly love to be right all the time, but I ain’t. Not even close. I’ve tripped up so many times I’m embarrassed to admit it, especially considering my wife is one of the sweetest humans on this planet. Her awesomeness hasn’t always stopped me from acting like a stinkin’ grouch at times. She deserves to hear nothing but good stuff from me, but I don’t always come through.
When I screw up, I try like crazy to make it right immediately — instead of letting it fester like a bad cut. I admit when I’m wrong, and if she’s ever wrong, I bet she’ll admit it, too.
Yeah, it means cramming my pride inside my pocket until I make things right.
Love ain’t a lot of things.
But when it’s real love? Not the movie or cartoon kind?
