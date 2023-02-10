Anyone remember those “Love Is …” cartoons from way back in the day? Cute little suckers, weren’t they? A little cherub couple looking all adorable while saying sappy stuff like, “Love is … when it’s Valentine’s Day every day of the year.” Or “Love is … when he nibbles your ear.” Throw in the ellipsis for dramatic effect, I guess. Give us a second to guess what love is.

Those cartoons would show up in the daily newspapers, and I also remember seeing them on the little cards my classmates would pass around on Valentine’s Day.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the

Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.

