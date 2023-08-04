We’re just days away from kids returning to school (some have started already) and our return to a brand-new year of sports.
Know what all that means?
It means armchairs are about to get a workout — and I ain’t talking about our favorite recliners.
I’m talking about the proverbial armchair quarterbacks. It’s an appropriate term for sure, describing someone whose booty is planted in a chair somewhere while pointing out flaws in athletes or coaches, but the term carries meaning into so many other areas than just football. There are would-be experts in pretty much every walk of life, but for some reason, two of the biggest targets just happen to come together at this time of the year.
The first target is teachers. I don’t deal with the arm chairing from others as much nowadays, but when I taught high school? Lordy. I had no idea there were so many people who could do my job better than I could — and they weren’t afraid to let me know it. It was a shame, because I developed great friendships from meeting with so many of my students’ parents. I appreciated their feedback because they were able to deliver it in a constructive, meaningful way.
Not all parents, though. I had a kid whose dad made a point of telling me every wrong move I was making in my classroom. He didn’t hesitate to let me know his poor, misunderstood little boy was only a raging heathen because of me.
I’m embarrassed to admit I let his words get to me. I asked him what time he went to work the next day so I could come tell him how to do his job.
Then there was the mom who only asked for meetings after her little angel got in trouble — which was at least once per week. The first time I met with her and her son for a conference, she showed up with a three-ring notebook and commenced to taking all kinds of notes. I was sincerely impressed.
That is, until a colleague told me the lady always made a great showing at the meetings. She just refused to do anything about her kid’s behavior afterward, and she always blamed whatever teacher happened to be in the classroom during one of Little Bubba’s episodes.
Later, when I read his name in an arrest report, I wondered if she carried that notebook to see him on her prison visits.
Nowadays, it seems teachers have the criticisms coming from every direction. Oddly enough (to me, anyway), pretty much all the negativity originates from people who have never once taught in a classroom. They’ve never experienced trying to keep 15-25 kids engaged all at once, nor have they suffered one of those special teacher-type headaches stemming from trying to out-think that many young people all day long, every single day.
The dad I mentioned above? He told me he’d barely graduated high school. But by golly, he’d been in a classroom before, so he was definitely an expert.
The other targets about to experience some bad feedback from the armchairs?
Coaches.
Now, having more than 20 years of experience qualifies me somewhat to speak about teachers. But my coaching days consisted of two seasons coaching my daughters’ softball and basketball teams.
That’s it. I’ve never coached a high school, college or pro team. I have a lot of coaching friends, and they’ll testify that not once have I ever told them how to do their jobs. I haven’t suggested lineup changes or plays they should run.
I haven’t bothered telling them what they coulda, woulda or shoulda after a loss.
Why not? I mean, anybody can be a coach, right? How hard can it be?
Nope. I don’t go there. I’ve watched too many of those men and women pour everything they’ve got into their professions, and they’ve still managed to lose games and experience losing seasons.
The very same thing goes for teachers. They give heart and soul to “their” kids, but those aren’t always enough to guarantee success. If one’s heart and soul aren’t infallible, what the heck else can mere humans do?
Their best. That’s all we can ask.
I’d love to extend an invitation for all the armchair problem solvers: Sign up. Get your pedagogy qualifications and before you know it, you’ll have your very own classroom to run your way. I’m sure every one of your future students will be a success story. All you gotta do is all those things you’ve been telling other teachers to do.
For coaches? Hit the bench or the sidelines and spend the next decade or so learning your craft. In no time flat you’ll be the head coach, and undoubtedly, you’ll win every game.
All you gotta do is all those things you’ve been telling other coaches to do.
Years ago, I read a quote, and I’ve made it my personal shield when it comes to negative feedback: “Never accept criticism from someone you wouldn’t ask for advice.”
Basically, if they ain’t been there, done that, then why would I want to listen to their negativity?
Sit back and take a deep breath, y’all. A new school/sports year is upon us.
Those armchairs are made for relaxing.
So please.
Relax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.