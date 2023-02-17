I’m trying to imagine how it must have felt, but there’s absolutely no way. No matter how much empathy I hope to possess, it’s impossible to comprehend the idea of someone telling me for decades I’m not allowed to enter somewhere — and then suddenly (and I do mean suddenly) tell me I have no choice but to enter the very same place from which I was forbidden.
Never mind that I’d spent decades overcoming the ban, or that what I did instead ended up being a truly incredible and inspirational story — spawning more such stories over the years.
I’m supposed to forget all that — even worse, I’m supposed to pretend my efforts didn’t happen?
The more I learn about the history of the Dunbar school system, the more I wonder how in the world those who lived through it can still manage to extend anything resembling grace. How do my friends and colleagues — many of whom are around the same age I am — who experienced segregation and outright discrimination carry on today as if some of yesterday’s events weren’t so ugly?
In 1971, the students of the Dunbar school system received a shock. My friend and colleague Winifred told me she first heard it on one of those “breaking news” segments on the 6 o’clock evening news.
After years of experiencing segregation, Dunbar now would be integrated — by force.
Yes. That’s the term used then. “Integrated by force.” We’re talking National Guard presence and everything. The schools in Lufkin were given two weeks to make the adjustment.
Calling it an “adjustment” seems so mild. Kids growing up together in the same, deeply rooted community now were expected to leave friends behind and move somewhere they weren’t completely wanted.
“It was kind of like being taken away from your home,” Winifred told me. “We were not wanted, nor did we want to go.”
The founders and educators of Dunbar had spent nearly 50 years creating an education system worthy of emulation — mostly because they weren’t allowed to join forces with white schools. Not only did the system succeed, but because of the devotion and perseverance of those involved, the system excelled despite the stifling presence of Jim Crow laws.
And then, just like that, they were supposed to dissolve it?
Worse, the kids — students — involved were supposed to just accept it?
My buddy Oscar told me both schools had already begun preparing for the new school year. They’d elected everything from class officers to cheerleaders to team captains for their respective teams.
Some, like Oscar, had already purchased their Dunbar class rings — only to learn their high school diplomas would not read “Dunbar.”
“I’d purchased my class ring locally, from a local jeweler,” Oscar said. “When I moved to the new high school, I was told if I wanted a new ring I’d have to buy from one of those national companies.
“I didn’t want to. My class ring says, ‘Dunbar Class of 1972’ and the class didn’t even exist.”
No, it didn’t. What was supposed to be the Dunbar classes of ’71 or ’72 didn’t walk a Dunbar stage.
Oscar told me there were plenty of people on both sides of the community doing everything possible to make the transition work — but not everyone was on board. Winifred told me about her mom dropping her off at the new school one morning, and as Winifred and other students tried to walk inside, there were white parents outside with weapons, yelling racial epithets and telling the Black students to “go home.”
Home? You mean where they were before someone threw the “integration by force” at ’em?
I didn’t experience any of this. For one thing, I’m white. And at the time those things were taking place, I was growing up in a tiny, all-white town in East Tennessee. Anything regarding segregation or integration didn’t reach me. I don’t know if I ever heard or saw it in the news.
When I moved to Texas for my senior year, I enrolled in a school only a couple of years removed from segregation. I didn’t understand then why students of different skin shades gathered apart from other groups, but I sure do now. It’s because before integration, they weren’t wanted.
It only took me about 45 years and some digging into local history to find me a clue.
It only took asking the people who were actually there: What happened, and how did it feel? I know I’m fortunate that Winifred, Oscar and others trusted me enough give it to me straight — even though they had to know I couldn’t possibly understand it all. Some of the things I’ve heard are hard to hear and even harder to fathom.
What a lesson: If we really want to know history — and I mean know it, not just hear about it — we have to ask the people who were there. Maybe it’s a personal conversation, or maybe it’s a writing from someone who served as a witness to it all. Listen to the words of those stories. Read the books instead of banning the ones making us feel uncomfortable.
Take the time to find out what actually happened.
It’s really the only way to understand.
And it’s for damned sure the only way to avoid repeating those past mistakes.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.
