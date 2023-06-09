SURFSIDE BEACH — If a man ever needed a true measurement of time’s relentless progression, he could start with looking at his beach vacations and how they’ve changed over the years.
I can still recall being a young, single man heading toward a beach — any beach — for some down time. I learned early, salt water and air are balms for whatever ails a person. Then, my goals were simple: Fishing, napping, lounging in the sun, maybe finding a young lady interested in long walks on the beach. The only schedule I consulted were the tide charts and weather reports. My vacation revolved around those factors.
Then came my dad time. I still headed to the beach every chance I got, but I was carrying more in a diaper bag than I was my tackle box. As my girls grew into toddlers then bigger kids then teenagers, one constant in our lives was whatever beach time we could get. They fished with me, chased crabs with me and made me go on long walks on the beach with them.
When my wife and I met, we combined her three kids with my two, and our beach vacations grew even more different. I’m telling you, taking four beautiful girls to the beach as a family made me feel guilty for the way I acted when I was younger. Every time I saw some maggot gawking at one of our girls on the beach (the same way I did as a young man), I felt my smack hand twitching. I kept my filet knife nearby just in case.
In the evenings, the kids usually were on their cellphones regaling friends with the day’s adventures.
Fast forward to now. I’m down on the beach again, only this time as a grandfather. And let me tell you something. Time isn’t just a thief, like people say.
Time also has a really twisted sense of humor.
Let’s just start with my current beach setup. Once upon a time, I showed up on the beach in my truck filled with fishing gear and a cooler. If I needed shade later in the day, I crawled under my truck. For overnight stays, I’d either bring a small tent or rent a one-room cabin. Flying solo was cheaper, easier and much quieter.
Nowadays? My wife spends weeks researching the perfect cabin. The list of requirements is longer than a spool of fishing line, thanks to all the little people in our lives.
On the beach, we set up a canopy, and what once served as a cooling off place is now some kind of weird mom station. We’ve got moms feeding babies, changing diapers, babies napping, little ones snacking (while sitting in my favorite chair). All right near my beverage cooler that I suddenly can’t reach because there’s a pack-and-play with a baby in it.
My personal fishing time? Forget about it. We’ve got grand-people from 14 years down to infant size. They want to fish with me, and I love it. But if the fish don’t bite quickly enough to entertain my partners, my “fishing” time turns into having the 14-year-old climbing on my shoulders to perform back flips into the water while his sister gets pics and videos. Our 6-year-old wants me to help him chase crabs and any other sea life he sees.
I can hear the fish laughing at me the whole time.
At the end of the day, when in the past I’d sit alone relaxing with a cold beverage, two little girls ask me to take them for a walk at sunset. How’s anybody gonna decline such an invitation?
Somebody forgot to tell me kids can walk a lot farther than old men can. The little ones haven’t had time to develop crappy knees and backs. I felt guilty for making them carry me the last mile.
Back at the cabin at night, and man, there’s a whole lotta “Mom-age” going on, with my wife serving as the ring leader. The same girls who sat on the couch with their cellphones years ago now stare at separate baby monitors. I watch them play “Baby Cry Roulette.” We hear a baby crying down the hall, and the moms stare at each other in fear, each secretly hoping it’s the other mom’s kid who’s awake.
Oh, and the boys who chased our girls all those years ago? Uh-huh. They caught ’em, and they’re dads now. All the times we guys partied together on the cabin deck have given way to dads wanting to go to bed early because they know a kid’s gonna wake ’em up early. Our musical selection went from hard rock/alt country to “Baby Shark.”
Do do do do do do.
Time is giggling its booty off watching those guys, and I’m right there with it this time.
It really is funny. How can one guy can go through so many changes with something as simple as a beach trip? I’ve traded in my tide charts for napping and feeding schedules. Back in the day, the size of the memory was directly related to the size of the fish.
Not now. I’m sitting back watching this beautiful family as it continues to grow. I have little ones who want me to be a part of whatever they’re doing on the beach. Our kids treat me like I’m something special.
When it’s their turn to sit on a deck and look at their own growing families, I’m hoping they’ll remember me, and our time together on the beach.
Maybe they’ll think of me before they think of any fish.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.
