A cousin of mine passed away last week.

I guess the term would be “distant cousin” considering I haven’t seen her since we were children. Still, I have those memories of Kathy and her sister Laura visiting us in East Tennessee. I remember Kathy tagging along when I went down to play in our nearby creek, but my favorite memory of her was when I gave her a ride on my bike.

