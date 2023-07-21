A cousin of mine passed away last week.
I guess the term would be “distant cousin” considering I haven’t seen her since we were children. Still, I have those memories of Kathy and her sister Laura visiting us in East Tennessee. I remember Kathy tagging along when I went down to play in our nearby creek, but my favorite memory of her was when I gave her a ride on my bike.
She was a year younger than me, so that would have made her around 10 or 11 years old, best I can remember. She sat on my back seat while I stood up and pumped the pedals, taking her on the scenic route up our gravel road.
Suddenly, she reached around me and twisted my nipples. Hard.
I almost wrecked my bike in a ditch. I asked what the heck she was doing.
She giggled. “I just wanted to see if it would make you go faster.”
And that’s it. Those are pretty much my only childhood memories of her. I don’t think a photo exists with both Kathy and me in it, and it’s a shame.
I’ve got other cousins scattered all over the country, some of whom gave me forever memories despite our having lost touch. The time I went blackberry picking with my cousin Tim, who accidentally (I think) walked in front of me and through a yellowjacket nest, stirring up enough to swarm me. I ran and dove into a nearby pond trying to escape them, but an hour later, I was still picking those stinging little freaks out of my clothes. They’d even managed to work their way beneath my underwear. I don’t think any of them even bothered attacking Tim.
I have other memories of Tim, but for obvious reasons, that one stands out. I don’t think I have any pics with both Tim and me in them. Dang it.
Almost three years ago, I was back in East Tennessee for my brother Randy’s funeral. His birthday is this weekend, so he’s been on my mind quite a bit lately. During my last visit, I waded up the creek — the same one Kathy found so cool — to where Randy and I had taken shovels and buckets to dig a hole beneath a tree. Way back when we were kids, Randy had discovered his favorite fish — the little rock bass we called “Red Eyes” — congregating there, and he wanted to build them a home. We spent an entire afternoon digging under the water, stacking rocks to make a dam and philosophizing the way only a 12- and 10-year old boy can do on a summer day.
I remembered in vivid detail every part of that day, all while I was there to say goodbye to my brother. I even stuck my head into the water the way Randy had done all those years ago, just to see if there were any of his Red Eyes there.
They sure were. The home we built them outlasted my little brother, and it will likely outlast me. I made sure I shot some pics of his beloved “Red Eye Hole.” I even brought home a couple of rocks I pulled from the spot.
From the creek, I drove through what’s left of our old neighborhood. Where our old house once stood has long since disappeared under a freeway, but there’s still a tree on the edge of the property I remember climbing way back in the day. Across the road, my old neighbors’ houses were still there, and I swear I could still see my friends waiting for me to run over for a game of baseball or football.
It’s strange now to think of all those childhood memories and how they all took place in such a short time. In my mind, my actual “childhood” didn’t really start until I was around 8 years old. That’s when my dad and stepmom moved my siblings and me to Tennessee, and that’s where I’d do the majority of my growing up before leaving home to try and figure out how to become a man.
About seven years. That’s it. Not enough time for more bike rides with Kathy, or blackberries with Tim, or more games with the Kirkpatricks, Vanovers and others, or creek wading with my little brother. In the great timeline of life, my childhood is merely a small blip — yet here I am, decades later, running through those memories like our shovels ran through those creek waters.
I think of all the other family and friends who have already passed on, and I hope they carried the same great feelings about the parts of childhood we shared. There just wasn’t enough of it. There sure weren’t enough pics of us doing our kid thing together.
As I watch our own children wading their way through parenthood, I hope they’ll remember how quickly their own childhood passed, and I hope they’ll use the knowledge to help their own little ones prolong it as much as possible. Take every opportunity to create another memory, and find ways to capture the memories — pictures, videos, journal entries — so their kids will have them later.
No, we can’t pause time, nor can we stretch it into extra innings.
It’s a shame, because childhood deserves to last at least a little bit longer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.