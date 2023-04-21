I consider myself just a plain ol’, regular dude. Trust me. There’s nothing special about me. I won’t be landing on any magazine covers. Ever. Not with this mug. I won’t be walking any red carpets or taking the podium to receive a major prize.

I’ll never be an “influencer” — whatever the heck that is. If my falling down the bleachers at a high school football game a few years ago didn’t make me YouTube famous, then I ain’t got a shot in heck of getting there.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.