I consider myself just a plain ol’, regular dude. Trust me. There’s nothing special about me. I won’t be landing on any magazine covers. Ever. Not with this mug. I won’t be walking any red carpets or taking the podium to receive a major prize.
I’ll never be an “influencer” — whatever the heck that is. If my falling down the bleachers at a high school football game a few years ago didn’t make me YouTube famous, then I ain’t got a shot in heck of getting there.
The paparazzi won’t follow me anywhere, lest they die of boredom. I’m about as exciting as Eeyore. Reporters won’t rush to hear my next words on any topic. If they do, the subject invariably will involve my trophy wife, our kids, our grandkids or beer. That’s about the extent of my conversational skills.
I’ll never get to use the “Do you know who I am?” defense to get out of as much as a traffic ticket. I’m nobody special, so any cop’s answer would be, “Nope.”
I’m a regular guy, trying my best to live my life down here in Regularville.
My fellow residents here in Regularville are a lot like I am. We go to work. We raise our families. We willingly pay our taxes, figuring it’s part of the rent required for living in such a great country. We abide by the laws, not because we’re afraid of the consequences, but because at heart, we’re good, decent people. We have no desire to steal from anybody, or harm anybody or bother anybody ... period.
We do most of what we do without asking for anything other than to be left alone to be good, decent, regular people.
That’s what makes it hard to watch what goes on outside of Regularville. Folks with money and power climbing all over one another for more of everything seem to dominate the news. They don’t seem to care how anyone mentions their names, as long as someone’s mentioning them. So the name comes out with a little hateful spit. Big deal. At least they’re saying the name, right? Any attention is better than no attention. I guess.
I know more about some clowns in Washington than I do about my neighbor down the street. Yes, it’s my fault for paying attention to the news instead of taking a walk, but still ...
What frustrates me are the separate standards. Men and women claiming to be elected lawmakers out there breaking all kinds of laws, then doing everything possible to slime their way out of it. Plead the fifth. Ignore subpoenas. Run it through the courts until everyone involved just gets sick of it and backs off.
You know. Stuff we folks in Regularville would never consider. Nor would we have the opportunity. If I get a speeding ticket, I have to pay the fine. If I don’t pay my taxes, I have to pay a penalty.
Rules, I thought, applied to everybody. Silly me.
It can get confusing, knowing a young man from Regularville likely will do more time in lockup for a bag of weed than a rich guy will ever do for committing a more serious crime.
Shoot, we’ve got Supreme Court justices — supposedly the Solomons of our great land — getting some mighty large extra benefits, which seems to imply real justice is for sale. It shouldn’t be, but hey, I’m just a regular nobody, so what do I know? I’d love for somebody to burp me out a couple hundred grand to pay off my house and bills, or send my trophy wife and me on an exotic vacation, but I’d never get picked to judge so much as a manure-flinging contest. A spot on our highest court is probably way out of my reach.
I also do some part-time scribbling for our hometown newspaper. I don’t consider myself a real journalist, but our paper has a great reputation, and I would never want to embarrass the real journalists working there. For that reason, I would never sacrifice any journalistic integrity just to tell readers what they want to hear. Yes, I know, our favorite ball team lost a big game last week, but how long would I have my job if I decided to lie about the final score just to make y’all feel better? Hey, don’t pay any attention to the scoreboard. It’s lying. I’ll give you a score and tell you a story guaranteed to make you happy. If not, we can blame the scoreboard for being rigged.
I bet it wouldn’t take 24 hours after such a story for my lying sack of lying stuff to be unemployed.
Sadly, outside of Regularville, such an approach to truth isn’t always apparent. Major networks are allowed to trot out liars like they’re contestants in a Lie-Off pageant. They can say anything — no matter how many problems their mistruths create for others — and they’ll still get to keep their jobs while getting paid more than any of us ever will.
So how far up the ladder out of Regularville do I gotta climb to avoid all those repercussions for my own actions?
Never mind. I don’t want to know.
It’s funny — but not surprising, at least at my age — to see how far (or low) some will go for the sake of greed, power and attention. I’m thankful that my only dealings with it come from the outside: my TV, my phone or whatever device I’m using to peruse the news.
‘Cause right here in little ol’ Regularville, we residents seem a whole lot happier. We don’t have to black out our mirrors. We can look ourselves in the eyes without flinching. We’re just fine with staying out of the headlines and limelight — mostly because we care nothing for what it apparently takes to get there. We don’t have to blow money employing hordes of attorneys.
We can sip and share a fifth instead of pleading it.
Best of all, our family and friends can speak our names without spitting them.
That’s definitely worth a permanent residence in Regularville.
