So, which item on the list will crash and burn first?
Will it be the “lose weight” vow? The “get in shape” promise? The “save more money” pledge?
Will the items fall one-by-one, or will we just crumple and trash the whole paper within a few weeks?
Of all the lists we’ll make in a given year, the very worst one has to be the one we compile on the very first day: New Year’s resolutions. We can carry on our lives a certain way for 364 days, but Jan. 1 seems to offer us some sort of magic redo button. All we gotta do is make the list of our worst perceived flaws, swear we’re gonna make immediate changes and just like that, we feel as if we’ve performed a factory reset.
Then, as the days and weeks unfold and we somehow revert to who we were in the first place, the lists become just another glaring reminder of our failures.
It’s so depressing. So why do we do it?
We have good intentions, but those intentions are based on one of our worst traits: The tendency to bash ourselves over every personal shortcoming. We’re our own worst critics, fully willing and capable of subjecting ourselves to the harshest judgments. If someone else said the same things we say to us, we’d bust ’em right in the mouth.
It’s why goals such as “losing weight” and “exercising more” remain the top two resolutions every single year. We look at ourselves in a mirror or see numbers on a scale, feel displeased (or downright disgusted) with what we see and set forth a path of correction.
Conveniently forgetting how some of the reasons we haven’t done those things before now may just be valid. Work schedules and the accompanying fatigue, time constraints and other of life’s inconveniences sort of push their way into the mix, making it even harder to make our desired changes.
Whatever the resolution, it’s probably based on self-criticism. We’re simply seeing something about ourselves (or situations) we don’t like. Jan. 1 is our one day of hope for a different us. “New Year, New You” isn’t just a personal wish. It’s also practically an ad campaign slogan for anything from gym memberships to diet plans.
But what happens if we don’t make the changes? What if we weigh the same, or wear the exact same size clothing in, say, March? What if there is no “new you” for most of us, and we’re still the same people we were on Dec. 31? Do we write off another year as abject failures?
Or — hear me out for a second — what if we’re still pretty decent people no matter how many resolutions we fail to complete? I mean, yeah, I’m resolving to knock off at least 10-15 pounds before spring, but if I don’t, what will it mean to the rest of my life?
It’ll mean my poor wife will have to give me a little more room on our couch and in our bed. She’ll have to stop asking me to scoot over. Woman, I am over.
I’ll have to buy a bigger pair of britches. My grandbrats will have some extra padding to crash into while I’m bouncing ’em on my knee. I won’t be wearing a two-piece bathing suit to the beach for the 62nd year in a row.
Are any of those catastrophes? Are they life-wrecking circumstances?
Nope. They’re not, and they won’t be unless I allow them the opportunity to become so. I’ll accept that when it comes to getting in shape, round is a shape, and my people seem to love me anyway. If I’ve got people loving me just the way I am, how can I consider myself a failure?
Look, I get the desire to change. Like everyone else I know, I have flaws, and I really do want to correct them. I’ll do the same annual reset as everyone else, and I’ll give it my best shot for as long as it’s feasible — or until that extra piece of birthday cake looks better than my treadmill.
As you embark on your New Year’s vows, I sincerely wish you the very best of luck. I hope you can check off every success with a dramatic flair, and I hope you find a way to celebrate every victory.
On the flip side, I also wish you the best in giving yourself a little grace if things don’t go as planned. Cut yourself some slack. Give yourself a break. Instead of thinking, “I’ve failed,” maybe try thinking, “It didn’t work out this time.”
Or how about this thought?
Maybe — just maybe — you’re already pretty awesome, and you’re the only one who doesn’t see it.
Happy New Year, y’all. I hope it’s your best one ever.
