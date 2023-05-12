Strange how a guy’s view of Mother’s Day changes over the years.
From being a little boy wanting to find a way to make his mom feel special to being a grown man trying to do the same for his wife, the day hasn’t changed at all — but the perspective sure has.
My early attempts at celebrating Mom were accepted only because I was small and broke. Giving her my favorite snakes or bugs (some, but not all, of them deceased), or picking a clump of raggedy weeds when I couldn’t find any flowers, or trying to draw some sort of child’s stick-people version of a Mother’s Day card — my moms (both of ’em) instead of wrinkling their noses treated my meager offerings as if I’d blown a couple hundred bucks in a gift store.
Had I only known then how cheaply I was getting off.
As a young dad, I learned fast that dead bugs and flowers weren’t gonna fly. Whatever I gave, there’d better be a receipt showing a few numbers in a row.
Now, here I am all these years later, and boy, has my whole view of moms changed drastically.
Our kids are moms. Or married to one, in Jay’s case. Those ladies probably don’t want bugs or snakes on their special day, either.
Strange to see our daughter Jaime as a mother now. Yes, she played with baby dolls when she was a little girl, and had I been smarter, I might have projected into the future thinking I was seeing what she’d look like with her own baby. Maybe I could have claimed witness to motherly instincts.
I wasn’t that smart. I just thought she was a kid playing a kid’s game. She thought it was funny when I drew a mustache on the doll with a Sharpie.
Now? She blows my mind. The way she handles her whole little crew on a daily basis makes my attempts at parenting look feeble. I’m not allowed near those kids with a Sharpie.
Same goes with our acquired girls. Erika and Aimee came into my life when they were teenagers, and Ashleigh joined us as a 20-something when she married our son Jay, so I never really saw them playing with dolls. Still, seeing how they’ve become mothers is a jolt to my feeble brain housing group.
In my mind, not one of these young ladies is supposed to be a mom. I’m completely lacking the ability to transpose those little girls into their current mom lives. How did this even happen? Just like ... yesterday ... their biggest decisions were which outfits to wear to school, or which friends to invite over for birthday parties or sleepovers.
Now they’re making life decisions for their own little people?
How does this even happen?
Once upon a time, pretty much everything I heard from our girls had to do with boys, boy bands, boys, teeny-bopper music, more boys and fairy-tale scenarios where they were always the princess or the queen.
Now, I get to hear about fevers, kids puking, dirty diapers, strong-willed “feral” children (their words, not mine) and all the other parts of a young mom’s life.
In a way, it’s funny. I mean, I’m just a dad, but I dealt with my share of the same stuff they’re describing. Thankfully, I had a job rescuing me from some of it. I try to sympathize, but when I hear one of my grand-brats giving his or her mom a little of what she once gave me, I giggle my old booty off.
Watching our “kids” raising kids is entertainment in itself.
Then, here at the top of the Mom chain, sits my wife.
She retired from her nursing career last year, but she’s living proof that a mother never, ever retires. In these past few years, she’s served as a one-woman call center for all manner of crises. I personally heard her years ago informing all our girls about the struggles of being a young mother: the tons of uncertainty, the feelings of failure, the never-ending fatigue. No one can ever say she didn’t warn ’em. Heck, who could blame Susie for turning off her phone and letting everyone learn the hard way?
She wouldn’t be the mom she is if she did that. She keeps her phone on all night, and she never fails to answer it no matter the hour. If someone needs a baby sitter, she jumps to man the position with little to no notice. I swear, the woman will have her phone next to her all the way up to her final breath, and if it’s one of our kids calling, she’ll find a way to answer.
Of course she will. She’s a mom.
So now my dilemma has grown considerably. I could be a billionaire, but I still wouldn’t be able to give all the moms in my life what they deserve. Heck, they’re gifting me a massive sense of pride in watching their momly deeds. What kind of price tag equates to such a great feeling?
There ain’t one. Trust me.
For the moms in my life — from the ones who raised me (or tried to) to the ones I’m privileged to have in my everyday existence — all I can say is, “Thank you.”
There aren’t enough dead bugs and flowers in existence to express my admiration and gratitude.
