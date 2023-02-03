Currently, I’m involved in a big project regarding a Black History Month event taking place in a few weeks. The event will recognize the old Dunbar school system and its rich history of excellence despite so much outside resistance lingering for decades. My friend, Randy McKelvey, created the idea for what he and the rest of us involved hope will become an annual event. There’s such a long and rich history there, one or two events can’t possibly encompass all of it.

My part is small: I’m simply conducting some interviews with some folks who were products of Dunbar. Their stories are nearly as incredible as their accomplishments. From that tiny little school and community have come so many men and women who weren’t satisfied with merely graduating high school. No, they took the foundations and inspirations instilled from their educators, friends and family to become so much more. There were future educators, physicians, businessmen and businesswomen, architects, Hall of Fame-worthy and world-class athletes, and so much more.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.

