Currently, I’m involved in a big project regarding a Black History Month event taking place in a few weeks. The event will recognize the old Dunbar school system and its rich history of excellence despite so much outside resistance lingering for decades. My friend, Randy McKelvey, created the idea for what he and the rest of us involved hope will become an annual event. There’s such a long and rich history there, one or two events can’t possibly encompass all of it.
My part is small: I’m simply conducting some interviews with some folks who were products of Dunbar. Their stories are nearly as incredible as their accomplishments. From that tiny little school and community have come so many men and women who weren’t satisfied with merely graduating high school. No, they took the foundations and inspirations instilled from their educators, friends and family to become so much more. There were future educators, physicians, businessmen and businesswomen, architects, Hall of Fame-worthy and world-class athletes, and so much more.
As I’m speaking with these folks — I’m recording phone interviews with my digital recorder — one comment seems to arise in seemingly every conversation.
It takes the shape of a wistful comment regarding someone who’s no longer with us, someone whose own stories may have departed this world with him or her. These interview subjects are always something along the lines of, “I wish he or she were still here to tell you more about this.” The words said in such a way to make me sad I missed out on such conversation.
If there’s one thing we know about history, it’s that any information offered from anyone who wasn’t there is, naturally, secondhand. It may not always be reliable, and just as bad, it may not always tell the entire story. Who better to share experiences than those who lived them personally? They’re not mere storytellers; they’re actual witnesses.
Sure, some of us try and write those stories as best we can. I pray I can do this story justice when the time comes.
But words alone can’t always convey the right emotions. Hearing raw emotion in a human voice is much different from whatever adjectives I can find in an attempt to describe what I’m hearing.
There’s a lot of pride in the voices. Why wouldn’t there be? The Dunbar community faced enormous obstacles in such a simple pursuit as education. Not only did those students succeed, but they also found ways to excel. I haven’t been able to get my interview subjects to brag on their personal achievements, but I’ve been sneaky enough to ask them about others, and they don’t hold back in boasting of their former classmates.
I also hear a lot of frustration, especially when one of the subjects recalls specific instances of discrimination and outright racism. I don’t know how the men and women who lived through those times can discuss such things with me without getting downright angry. I can’t imagine how it felt, but I still have to find ways to describe feelings with which I’ve never dealt.
I’ve heard some of these folks choking back tears. I’ve listened to their laughter. I’ve heard their changes in tones when speaking in remembrance of someone truly special in their upbringing.
Incredible stories, the kind any wanna-be writer would feel privileged to tell.
Sadly, as these interviewees have shared, too many valuable stories have passed away with their witnesses. There isn’t any record available, other than whatever someone may have passed down through generations. And we all know, the more layers to the history, the higher the likelihood so much will be omitted — meaning it’s getting erased.
I say all this simply as a way to encourage everyone to find ways to collect stories and help prevent those missing pieces later. Whether it’s a piece of a much bigger picture, like an actual historical event, or simply a family history — get the information. Write something up. Get some video of a person sharing his or her side of the stories. Find a safe place to keep it where anyone can access it.
For example, my sisters recorded a conversation with my dad a very short time before he died. I have the entire video on a DVD, and it’s one of my most prized treasures. More than 30 years after his passing, I can still see him and hear his voice. Priceless.
History never stops teaching those who care to learn it. From these stories I’m gathering, I’m hearing all about how a person can handle the very worst kind of adversity and still continue a life of grace. I’m learning how an entire community can be the best foundation for excellence. I’m getting educated on just how far sheer determination can carry a human being.
All these are lessons any of us could use.
We just need to make sure we’re gathering every lesson before we lose any more of them.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.