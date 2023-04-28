I was shooting pics when she launched her homer, and I kept shooting as she rounded the bases and headed toward home — and she was smiling all the way. After hitting the third-base bag, Abi spread her arms and pretended to “fly” her way to her awaiting teammates.
To her, I’m sure, it’s just a cool home run celebration, and one I’ve seen numerous times when covering softball.
Just this week, I saw where a high school baseball team celebrated winning a district title by climbing a fence and posing on top of it.
Another cool move, and one I wish I’d have witnessed personally.
I seriously doubt the kids were thinking of anything other than enjoying the moment. I don’t think they saw anything else in those celebratory maneuvers. Why would they? One of the greatest parts of youth is seeing things for just what they are right that second: Mostly, just a lot of fun.
We older folks, however, can find metaphors for life just about anywhere.
Considering Abi is a high school senior, and some of the Hudson baseball players climbing the aforementioned fence are seniors, they and all their 2023 classmates are about to glide right into an entirely new chapter of their lives, and there may be some wall jumping required to get where they want to go.
This time of year is pretty rough on a lot of people. Kids whose athletics, band, dance, cheer, theater and other high school careers are coming to an end. Activities some of them have done since they first started school, or even before. Those events became family affairs, with parents, grandparents and other relatives dropping everything to come see the kids perform.
When the last season ends for the youngsters, so it does for the families. I’ve witnessed major snot bubbles after final games from adults unable to comprehend that their “little” ones were so grown.
Just yesterday, I was speaking with a guy who told me about his three children, and how they’d all played sports since they were old enough to pick up a ball. He said he hadn’t thought about how hard it was going to hit his wife and him until the youngest child played her last game. Then, he said, it was like a kick in the gut.
“I swear, my wife and I spent a whole year just kind of looking at each like, ‘What’s next?’” he said with a chuckle. “We really were lost.”
Because I’ve been watching this from the sidelines for so long, I feel qualified in attempting to offer at least a little advice (and maybe some comfort) to both parties.
Players, whether you move on to play at a next level or hang up your cleats/gloves/helmets/instruments or whatever in the next few weeks, take a few minutes to feel a little pride. Not everyone gets to do what you did. You were talented enough to do it, but more importantly, you were healthy enough. Without trying to sound too sappy, I’d like for you to consider what it’s like for any young person whose only reason for not participating is a health issue. You’d be surprised how many of them watched you perform and wished they could be like you.
I also hope you’ll stash those memories somewhere safe. Our minds tend to get a little clouded over the years, so having scrapbooks, photo albums or any other tangible trace of your accomplishments is going to feel like a precious artifact to you one day. Print those pictures, frame those newspaper articles and laminate those programs with your name in them. Trust me. You’ll want these later.
Mostly, though, I hope you’ll realize rounding the bases and heading for home is so symbolic of the journey you’ve taken, but keep in mind that home plate is a lot further away in real life than it is in baseball or softball. It’s going to take a lot of effort to reach a point where you feel as if you’re ready to glide the rest of the way. There are going to be numerous walls to jump, and not just one. You’ve already shown your jumping and gliding ability, so don’t be scared.
Parents? Sorry, y’all. I got nothing. Y’all are just gonna have to cry and stare at each other for a while. Form a snot-bubble blowing support group. Or consider making more kids so you’ll have more games to attend.
So yes, Abi and all you others, keep on gliding and keep on celebrating. Keep climbing those walls until you get where you want to go.
Believe me. We’re not finished cheering you on just yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.