I was shooting pics when she launched her homer, and I kept shooting as she rounded the bases and headed toward home — and she was smiling all the way. After hitting the third-base bag, Abi spread her arms and pretended to “fly” her way to her awaiting teammates.

To her, I’m sure, it’s just a cool home run celebration, and one I’ve seen numerous times when covering softball.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.

