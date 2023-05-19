I attended two high schools before I graduated. Classmates in neither voted me “Most Likely to Succeed.”
With that statement, I realize there’s not a shocked face among anyone who knew me then.
Those school-days superlatives seemed so lofty all those years ago. The ones I remember receiving such distinguished designations were either super-duper smart or had parents of influence to cushion any potential falls.
Today, all these decades later, I’ve learned something I wish I’d known back then.
We were all likely to succeed, as long as we weren’t bound by a single definition of “success.”
Time has given me the advantage of seeing how life turned out, not just for me, but also for those classmates. And let me tell you something, friends. Some of those guaranteed success stories ... well, weren’t. Nor did all of us destined failures fail.
It’s all about perspective. If “success” means growing wealthy, or famous, or perching high at the very top of some business ladder, then we have to admit, a whole lot of us didn’t succeed. I’m not rich. I’m not famous. And I’m not at the top of any ladder. I have a position in my life and career where my job is to help sturdy the ladder for those who are in the process of climbing. It may not seem all that impressive (or successful) to outsiders, but then anyone who isn’t involved in education wouldn’t understand the feeling at all. If I were ever to reach the top of said ladder, I’d only have one story to celebrate.
Down here where I am? I get to celebrate every student strutting the stage of a graduation ceremony. One party? Please. Load me up with lots of parties.
My old classmates and I eventually learned an extremely valuable lesson. Namely, that throughout our own lives, we would create our own definitions of success, whether anyone else thought of us that way or not.
Some of my friends married high school sweethearts and never left our hometown, settling in to work at one of the nearby plants or factories and making just enough money to buy modest homes and feed their families. A lot of them have already retired, and they never came near monetary wealth.
But they’re successful. Just ask their families.
Others of us got out of town and headed out to seek our way in the big, wide world. A guy I knew became a pilot. He was such a quiet little dude as a teenager, and I never even knew he liked airplanes. Now he’s flown himself all over this planet. I still remember the two of us struggling through math classes, feeling we were doomed to failure because we could never find that stupid “x.” If “x” is out there, he’s probably flown right over it.
Through social media, I’ve been able to keep up with so many classmates and how their lives progressed. A “nerdy” young lady with whom I walked from the bus stop when we were kids grew up and became a school superintendent. The girl hardly spoke at all back then, but she obviously developed a strong enough voice to land a leadership role. Not one of us would have voted her “Most Likely to Kick Booty.”
There’s the other part of those superlatives: They’re not exactly reliable predictions. Those voting can’t possibly know what exists inside those young graduates — potential hidden away until the right situation (or right people) help summon it from its slumber. Look inside a packet of flower seeds, and there’s no way to tell which ones will bloom fully and beautifully and which ones will never break out of the dirt.
Life’s weird like that.
This time of year is graduation season. I’ve already experienced one, and as usual, I left the ceremony sky-high and happy in my role. As our area high schools ready themselves for their own commencement activities, I see more and more cap-and-gown pics popping up on my social media pages. Some of the kids I hardly know, but I feel the same swells of pride as if they were kinfolk.
To all of you graduates, I hope you’ll allow this strange old man the chance to offer a little unsolicited advice.
Write your own definition of success.
Yup. That’s it. Don’t fall for all the different versions in existence. “Success is ... ” followed by some profound statement supposedly meant for everyone.
You’re not “everyone.” You’re you, and you’re the only one of you we have. If you decide you want a spot at the top of the ladder, then get busy climbing. If you’re happy right where you are, stay right there and don’t let someone else’s expectations be the reason you move. If “success” to you means accumulating lots of wealth, go for it and good luck to you. If you’re happy with just enough money to buy a couple of tacos for lunch, good for you, too.
See, there’s the issue with a cut-and-dried version of success: It doesn’t account for happiness. Witness all the gajillionaires in the world who look downright miserable. Check out the celebrities who struggle just to get through a day. Read how many people get to the top of the ladder and stop living.
They call that “success”? Nah, bro. Count me out.
Here’s to you, grads. I’ll try to stick around another 50 years or so, just so we can see how your success stories turned out. We’ll compare notes. We’ll laugh at all those earlier expectations.
And we’ll most likely talk all about how you wrote your very own definition of success.
