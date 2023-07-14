Boy, those July 4th celebrations sure were awesome. Fireworks, concerts, more fireworks, folks draping themselves in red, white and blue — and some more fireworks.
It’s a big deal, seeing our country celebrating its 247th birthday.
I’m just worried that poor Lady Liberty won’t be around for another 247 years.
As nations go, we’re still one of the new kids on the block. We’ve got countries on this big rock dating back thousands of years, so a mere 247 trips around the sun is veritable child’s play. In comparison to other nations, Lady Liberty’s practically a spry, beautiful young lady still in her teen years. She’s looking forward to adding candles to her cake.
So why would I worry about those birthdays ending?
There are plenty of serious issues fomenting discord in our great nation, so it’s hard to pin down a single problem as an eventual culprit. However, because I’m old as dirt and have been around long enough to watch stuff unfold, my biggest concern is pretty simple.
I’m afraid our two parties are gonna wreck the one big birthday party.
I still don’t know why our Founding Fathers thought two different political parties was our only hope. Sure, I get the whole idea of checks and balances, and I get that a single ruling party basically would set the ground work for real tyranny.
But how in the world would anyone see what happens here as any sort of checking and balancing? No one will ever convince me the neverending bickering, the imbecilic tit-for-tat and grandstanding attempts at one-upmanship provide a single benefit to the overall health of the nation.
Right now, a sitting senator is blocking military promotions as a protest against a bill with which he doesn’t agree. Because of the senator’s tantrum, the Marine Corps is without a Senate-confirmed commandant for the first time in more than 150 years. Deserving men and women — many of whom served in combat — are seeing their careers put on hold.
That’s the weapon the senator chose to wield in his party’s battle against the other party? Risking elements of national security?
A Senate minority leader once reportedly stated his entire focus was to “stop” the incoming president’s administration.
What I read from his remarks: The opposing party could find a cure for cancer, but the other side wasn’t about to let their “enemies” pass such a thing.
Such a good approach to the overall well-being of our home, right?
We also get confirmed liars and criminals confirmed to office for no other reason than for maintaining numbers. Hey, who cares if he or she is a total dirtbag? We need that extra seat.
The ceaseless hypocrisy of condemning an action by a party only to throw it into a spin cycle to benefit one’s own party makes me want to puke.
Is it wrong for anybody? Then it’s wrong for everybody. Don’t make Lady Liberty take off a shoe and climb down off that pedestal long enough to whoop some tails.
I don’t know if it’s all gotten this much worse, or whether I’m just paying more attention to it than I did when I was younger. If things have always been this way, it’s like long-term rot in a foundation. It’s only a matter of time before the building stops sagging and starts falling.
If it’s all relatively recent, however, then maybe there’s hope. Like a termite infestation (a perfectly appropriate simile here, if you ask me), the faster it’s eliminated, the more likely the entire structure stands strong.
Abraham Lincoln himself allegedly said, “America itself will never be destroyed from the outside.” Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev boasted he could “take America without firing a shot,” a commentary on how we’re managing to rip ourselves apart from the inside.
The overall lack of unity — and I mean on just about any topic — keeps festering like a tumor inside our beloved Lady. All it means for us regular people is that we’ve somehow become the rope in a futile bout of tug-of-war.
I say all these things out of love, believe it or not. It may not sound like it, but I still love living here. I want my kids, grandkids and all the ensuing kids to feel the same way I do.
I’m not sure how they will if things keep going the way they are.
Happy late birthday, Lady Liberty. Here’s to many more.
I hope.
