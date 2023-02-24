I’m not ready for this.
If I needed any reinforcement of this fact, I’ve gotten plenty.
Just a few days ago, I ran into one of our local Tex-Mex restaurants to pick up an order. I’d only gotten a few steps inside before the weird robot/greeter dude in the corner hit me up with some kind of weird challenge.
The dude was glassed inside a display. He wasn’t real. He spoke with an accent. I’ve encountered him several times, but I forgot all about him.
He almost made me wet my britches.
I’ve made a couple of trips out of town. I use my little handy-dandy GPS on my phone to guide me.
Sounds great, except for this: I’ve got a woman very forcefully instructing me on every move I make. Sometimes, if I happen to miss an exit, she gets downright bossy in her frustration with me.
Got another chick on my phone who asks me what I want if I accidentally press the wrong setting. If I talk to her, she’ll come up with some kind of response.
Those are all programmed responses, but they still give me the heebie-jeebies. If I want to hear voices coming from a machine, I’ll call somebody.
Yes, programmed. But now we’re treading in an alternative technological world, where the newest machines are pretty much thinking and speaking for themselves.
Huh?
I recently read an article in the New York Times, and friends, I ain’t gonna lie.
The whole scenario slightly disturbs me, and I don’t spook easily (discounting the robot dude in the booth).
The article’s author was relating an experience in which he had conducted a full conversation with some form of AI (Artificial Intelligence). His conversation with a chatbot, he said, left him “deeply unsettled.” He explained that the chatbot — defined as “a computer program that simulates and processes human conversation (either written or spoken)” — seemed to have the capability of expressing human emotion.
In another article, the author explains that “AI uses complex algorithms and methods to build machines that can make decisions on their own.”
Whoa. Just whoa. Let’s back this up a minute, y’all.
Machines making their own decisions? How could anything possibly go wrong, right?
Have we not seen enough sci-fi movies warning us about letting the machines take over? We’ve had Hal in “2001: A Space Odyssey” go all crazy on Dave and the crew. We had Ah-nold as the Terminator warning us that robots want this whole rock to themselves, so humans have to go. Heck, all the way back in the 1940s, Isaac Asimov tried to warn us about relying on robots — and we didn’t even have anything resembling today’s technology at the time. Asimov’s predictions ranged from robots gone mad to robot politicians (OK, I can kinda see that one in some cases).
What caused all of the book and movie robot mayhem?
“Computer glitches.”
Yeah, buddy. Everything else may seem far-fetched and phantasmic, but who among us hasn’t dealt with some type of computer glitch on a near-daily basis? Now, not only do I have to worry about my computer irritating me with one of those random, inconvenient updates, but I also have to worry about it jumping up and slamming shut upside my head?
For those of y’all who use those little robot vacuum cleaners, good luck sleeping at night waiting for a “glitch” to send your little dust sucker climbing in bed to suck your last breath.
OK, sorry. I’m being dramatic. I hope. (I’d unplug it at night, just in case.)
In the past couple of decades, we’ve heard of companies decreasing their human workforce through robot replacements. Assembly lines often feature machinery working faster than any human ever could. See? Robots taking our jobs. What’s next? R2-D2 trying to snuggle up on my woman? (She’ll let him if he’ll vacuum.)
The driving force behind all technological advancement is convenience, right? We have cellphones so we can ignore people at any time of the day instead of waiting to get home to the house phone. We have computers in our cars adjusting everything from seats to climate control — and in the case of self-driving cars, pretty much everything else. There’s even one robot advertised as having the ability to perform yard work such as mowing, leaf blowing, sweeping and taking out the trash. (But does it wear cargo shorts and sport a beer gut? Probably not.)
Shoot, I’m even reading about a certain “AI Bot” able to write its own essays. As if trying to block plagiarism wasn’t hard enough on us poor English teachers and professors.
I’m all about anything that can make a person’s life a little easier.
But having a machine capable of making its own decisions? Basically thinking and speaking for itself?
It may be too late, but maybe those creative folks might consider re-thinking some of this artificial thinking. Maybe I’m just old, but some of this just doesn’t set right. I mean, it’s not paranoia if the robots are really out to get me, right?
If we’re all going to rely completely on artificial intelligence at some point, then maybe the problem isn’t actually the artificial part.
Maybe it’s because there just wasn’t enough of the real kind available at the time.
