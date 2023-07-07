A couple months ago, my poor truck decided it was past due for a breakdown. I can’t complain. I bought the truck brand new several years ago from JM Chevrolet here in town, and thanks to their care, it’s been by far the most reliable vehicle I’ve ever owned. I’ve worked the poor truck hard over the years, so it’s only reasonable to expect some wear and tear.
Nevertheless, this was gonna be a fairly big repair, meaning I was about to be out a big chunk of change.
But my guys Ruben Esteves, Jeff Barnes and the others there took care of me. I got text messages from Ruben every day keeping me updated. When I went in to pay, the damage to my pocket was a lot less than I anticipated.
Those guys took care of me. Again.
While figuring out how I was gonna pay for the stuff, I visited our folks at Regions Bank and spoke to Josh Mills. I explained my situation, and within an hour, he provided me with the solution. He even skipped his lunch break to ensure my stuff was handled quickly.
Man. Who does that?
Around all this, my wife and I were making a pretty big financial decision regarding our home. We bought our house 10 years ago, but as is often the case, the lien was sold off to a major chain bank. Over the years, any dealings I’ve had with the bank have been over the phone, with faceless strangers in charge of handling my business. The few times I called about something, I was less than impressed with the attitudes and dismissive tones. They brought out the grouch in me, and I harbored no qualms about matching their bad attitudes with my own. Pretty crappy way to do business, right?
This time, we went local. I met with Lauren Cox at Verabank, explained what we were trying to do, and she jumped all over it. I went into the bank only a couple of times to see Lauren and visit with Angela Pool (mostly to brag about my grandkids). In a short time, Lauren had a deal wrapped up that exceeded our expectations.
As we waited for all the stuff to go through, we decided we wanted to have our house cleaned from top to bottom. We’ve been busy as heck all year, so we thought it would be cool to have a team of professionals come in and handle it for us for once.
Holy moly. Patricia Stubblefield and her crew had our entire property looking spanking new — inside and out. Their attention to detail would guarantee passing a Marine Corps drill instructor’s inspection.
On the day we wrapped up our big deal, we met at Security and Guaranty here in Lufkin. I ran into Hall Henderson, and he showed me his office. There were a couple of pics there I shot of him way back during his basketball playing days. We swapped some family stories.
At the big table, Delia ran us through the process. I’ll be shooting pics of her kids playing sports this next year.
And just yesterday, I ran by Chad Morgan’s State Farm Insurance office. I had a couple of questions, and Chad came out of his office to greet me. He and his guys took care of me on the spot. No waiting. No phone holds. Chad helped me with everything but my lousy golf swing.
All of this rambling has a point, believe it or not.
I’m happy to have these local folks minding my own business.
I don’t know if it’s my advancing age or what, but over the years, I’ve grown tired (and leery) of doing business with strangers. Tired of getting passed around the phone system in hopes someone would actually pick up a line and listen to whatever I’m trying to say.
Really, really tired of bad attitudes, as if I’ve intruded on the other person’s life in some way. Never mind that it’s his or her job to answer the danged phone.
Yup. I’m done with it, and I’m lucky enough to have these people in town around me to give me better options.
There’s something about walking into a place of business and having the first part of the conversation steer toward such topics as, “How’s your Mama ’nem?” or “Got any new pics of those grandbabies?” Or “When we gonna get out and swing a golf club?”
Real-people conversations with real people who seem genuinely happy to see me. Then we can get down to business.
In return for my loyalty, I get the best service any customer could hope to get.
Weird how that works.
Yeah, I know. In some cases, I could probably save some money by doing business with out-of-towners.
But there really is something about having friends minding my business.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.