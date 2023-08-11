I love viewing this particular stretch of days on social media.
This is the time of year when people post their kids’ “First Day” or “Back to School” pics. I can’t help it. I love those photos. There’s an obvious sense of anticipation to go with those new haircuts/styles, new school clothes and new school supplies.
From the little bitty ones embarking on their school journeys to the seniors heading into their final year, those pics are just too danged cute for words.
I’m almost jealous that I never had any of those pics of me, but then I remember why.
I hated school.
I’ve shared this story before, but it fits here, so I’ll tell it again: On my very first day of first grade (I didn’t go to kindergarten), I thought school was awesome. Made some new buddies, hung out on the playground and thought it was just one heck of a way to spend a day.
Then some kid informed me that I’d be doing that every ... single ... day for at least another 12 years. Thirteen if I sucked at math.
Oh, no. Nope. Not me. I waited for an opening, climbed out a bathroom window and beat feet back home, where I scaled a tree in the back of our apartment and hid from the world. I still remember seeing the police car in my driveway and the cop talking to my mom and grandmother. I wondered what they’d done to get in trouble.
My backside still stings from Granny’s shoe after that episode.
Yeah, any first-day pics of me back then would have looked less like a happy kid and more like a trapped rat.
I absolutely hated school.
I had some legit reasons. In my first few years as a young student, I moved a lot. In one year, I attended three different schools. I was young, but even then I was getting the inkling that I just didn’t fit in anywhere. I just kept on being the new kid.
As the years passed, my reasons for hating school changed slightly. Where I’d been a stranger before, now I was seeing how familiarity truly can breed contempt. My family existed in what folks nowadays would call a “lower socioeconomic” status. Translation: We weren’t rich.
Kids being kids, there were more than enough on hand to remind me of my situation. There was plenty of bullying until my dad taught me how to stop it, but as a teen trying to grow into manhood, I didn’t exactly know how to handle having some of my “peers” treating me like dirt on the bottom of their shoes. I may have developed a bad attitude. Just ask my teachers.
Despite making some lifelong friends along the way, I still hated school. I wasn’t good in certain subjects (today, I can help you spell “math,” but after that, I’m screwed). I let those frustrate me more than they should have, and I felt stupid at times. No way was I college material, I thought.
By the time my junior year of high school wrapped up, I was done with school. What was the point? Obviously, I was destined for the workforce anyway. What difference would another year of misery make?
So I quit. Didn’t even look for a bathroom window. Just didn’t go back when those “first day of school” pics rolled around at the end of that summer. Instead, I packed my plain black lunch kit and headed off to my shift at the steel mill.
Thankfully, someone talked some eventual sense to me. A retired high school counselor, a friend of my mom’s, started bugging me about going back. As life in the mill — and the prospect of that becoming my career — began to look bleaker, I listened to the lady. She helped me enroll late, and I had teachers willing to give me time to catch up.
I actually graduated when I was supposed to graduate, no thanks to me.
In what will always be the biggest example of irony in my entire life, I’m currently getting ready for my first day of a new school year. No, I’m not still struggling to graduate because of that danged math. (Y’all. Stop trying to find “X.” If he wanted to be found, he would have by now.)
I’m an educator. In fact, I’m about to begin my 21st year in this incredible profession.
Holy crap. The same kid who ducked out a window to escape school now works at one? And they don’t have to lock the doors to keep him in there?
Wait. He’s a danged teacher? He’s one of ’em handing out smiles and hugs on the first day?
Who in the world allowed that to happen?
Life is weird. Don’t tell me the Creator doesn’t have a sense of humor.
I share all this because I know there are kids out there right now dreading school for all sorts of reasons. Chances are they’ll be looking for the same exits I did.
I’d love for teachers (and parents) to understand those feelings. Rather than giving up on those youngsters, please be patient. Maybe they’ll tell why they don’t want to be there, and maybe they won’t. Maybe they don’t even know. They just know that for whatever reason, they’re not happy in their current environment. It could be stuff at home, it could be those hurtful feelings of not fitting in anywhere, it could be just about anything. They’re kids, and they’re still trying to figure things out — just like I was.
Yes, celebrate those young folks starting back to school. Get pics of that new Spider-Man lunch kit or the Barbie backpack.
Get excited about their excitement. Teachers, greet ’em with smiles and hugs when you can.
Just please don’t forget about the kids who aren’t as thrilled.
Life is weird, so you never know.
Maybe one day they’ll be the ones handing out some of those first-day hugs.
