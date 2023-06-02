This is a strange time of the year for my buddy Josh Havard and me.
It’s the end.
No, we ain’t dying (at least I hope we ain’t). Not that “end.”
I’m talking about the end of another sports season.
Which sports season, you might ask?
All of ‘em, friends. All of ‘em.
Like any others who cover sports for a living, Josh and I started this year way back in August. Actually, we were already planning in July, same as we’ve done in the 20-plus years we’ve worked together. We had high school volleyball and football, along with college soccer, bearing down on us like a semitruck with its lights on high beam.
Once the games began, we were as busy as the proverbial one-legged man in a butt-kicking contest. And we stayed that way … until last week.
Our local softball and baseball teams wrapped up their years, with some of them advancing deep into their respective state or national tournaments. Plenty of reasons for their fans to celebrate and feel proud of their kids.
Then, even more suddenly than it all began, it was over.
Now, I have to add this disclaimer, and I’m hoping I don’t trigger someone with this confession:
I don’t cry at the end of a season.
I cheer like crazy for every team. If I had my way, they’d all end their seasons with state or national championships. Man, do you know what kind of pics I get to shoot and stories I get to write when those happen? My adrenaline might rise as high as any of the players’.
This year alone saw so many of our area athletes extending their seasons through various playoffs and qualifying meets. We’re never short of winners here in East Texas. Every year, somebody’s going to shine, and those teams deserve any coverage and praise through publication they can get.
I managed to make two trips to national tournaments with Angelina College teams. Hit the road for volleyball, football, basketball, baseball and softball playoffs. Got to hang with All-Americans, all-conference and all-district players and Coaches of the Year.
It’s a pretty exciting way to earn a living, I tell ya.
But after all these years, I don’t cry at final buzzers or final outs.
Why not?
Because the end of each season (at least for me) means a little less burden on my work load. It means I’m going to have some nights and weekends with my wife, our kids and grand-people — time I forfeit for more than 10 months. We sports dudes and dudettes have to work our time off around whichever teams aren’t playing on a specific day. In an area as big as ours, that means there aren’t many such days from the end of July until the end of May.
That’s a long time to skip family time. Shoot, I don’t even bother trying to take anything resembling a vacation until sometime in June.
For those 10 months, the fish I don’t have time to chase likely are starving to death, the poor things. The golf balls I don’t have time to hit stay shiny and useless. The books I bought to read last summer are still stacked in a dusty pile next to my bed.
Now that the seasons officially are over, I can get back to chasing hungry fish, shiny golf balls and my trophy wife — when I’m not catching up on my reading.
So no, I don’t cry at the end of a season. I laugh because it happened. (Not really. I saw that on a board in a hobby store somewhere, and it sounded good.) There might be a little moisture hovering near my eyelids when I realize I’m watching the end of a kid’s athletic career, but other than that, there’s no crying in sports.
Nope. Instead, I heave a big sigh of relief in knowing that we (all my sports partners and I) busted our booties to give the kids and teams their rightful props. We can now spend at least a little time re-charging our computer, camera and personal batteries. I can focus on getting on my wife’s last nerves instead of Josh’s.
However, as July nears its end, I know my camera trigger finger will start twitching again. My sports cravings will intensify, and I’ll get as antsy as a groom on his wedding day. I’ll be ready to chase Roadrunners, Panthers, Hornets, Lumberjacks, Bulldogs, Red Devils, Timberwolves, Eagles and all manner of mascot creatures. I’ll be more than ready for another year of bragging about other people’s kids.
Just not now.
Sorry, but somebody’s gotta go feed those poor fish.
