My very first “taxable” job came when my Mom used her connections to get my 14-year-old self a position with the county road department. Officially, I was too young for the job, but Mom managed to get me a spot on a road crew. I’d make more money than I’d made from mowing yards and helping haul hay.
For that particular position with the county, there was no need for any type of screening. We were gonna dig ditches, spread asphalt and clean out culverts. Whatever human resources department existed there didn’t feel the need for interviews. They were just looking for bodies. Heck, I didn’t even fill out an application.
Apparently, neither did some of the other guys. There were some recent parolees on my crew, along with several high school dropouts. I was the youngest, and I’m pretty sure I was the only one without a criminal record.
To call the crew a little “dysfunctional” would be putting it mildly. Some of the guys either didn’t bother showing up — adding more work for the rest of us — or they caused constant trouble when they were there. I spent as much time fighting as I did digging.
Shoot, there were a couple of guys so dumb they needed instructions to figure out which end of a shovel was the one used for scooping dirt.
The next few jobs I held through high school also came without any real screening. For the job I took in a steel mill, I filled out an application and sat for a short interview — my very first experiences with a real hiring process — but since they, too, were basically looking for bodies, I didn’t have to endure any kind of background check.
Apparently, neither did a lot of the other guys with whom I worked. We had some good, hard-working men on my crew, but we also had guys who made us wonder how in the world they’d ever gotten the job — or any other kind of job. More than once, a couple of us had to take on extra hours after one of our co-workers got high on the job and couldn’t work — or just plain didn’t show up.
Not until I joined the Marine Corps did I experience a true screening process. I had to pass a written test. I had to pass a physical. I was fingerprinted, and I was subjected to a background check.
Finally, my jobs in education included stringent screening. I had to show education qualifications. I had to acquire specific certifications. I had to submit references. I had to pass background checks. I had to present myself in interviews.
Same as for anyone else looking for employment in those fields.
The Human Resources departments were thorough and meticulous in ensuring they found the best possible candidates.
For that, I’m very thankful. Now, I get to work with qualified individuals instead of existing in an environment simply in need of bodies.
So why can’t we get a decent HR department in our nation’s Capitol?
Right now, there’s a newly sworn-in member of Congress who’s made some big noise — not for anything positive he’s done, but for his growing list of deceptions in his efforts to get elected.
Man, if the whole “Liar, liar, pants on fire” thing were real, this dude would have been cremated already.
From his background — education and employment — to his accomplishments to his ethnicity, the guy has told some whoppers about pretty much every area of his life. He’s spawned some comical memes on the internet ridiculing his growing pile of bovine excrement.
By no means is he the only elected official guilty of speaking with a forked tongue. We’ve got men and women in leadership positions who have fabricated so much of their stories they should change their party affiliation from “Democrat” or “Republican” to “Fiction.” People who blatantly employ stolen valor to pad their military resumes. People stretching the truth until it snaps regarding their personal accomplishments.
For all us regular, everyday people down at the bottom of the pile, we can do nothing but shake our heads and wonder how it’s harder to enlist as a private in the military than it is to attain a position in political leadership.
At some point, the decent people who hold office — trust me, there are a lot of them — will have to find a way to demand better vetting of their future colleagues. Otherwise, having such complete frauds holding the same positions as the honest ones diminishes reputations.
Is it unfair? Sure it is. I wasn’t a former convict, but working with a bunch of ’em at the same job didn’t exactly enhance my reputation. Birds of a feather ... or whatever, right?
Yes, our founders hoped for a government closest to the people — meaning anyone would have an opportunity to become one of our nation’s leaders. Our Constitution makes it fairly easy for all of us to play a role in our country’s direction. There are maybe three requirements, including age, citizenship and residency.
That’s about it. Far fewer specifications than we regular folks had to present for our current jobs.
Think about this: We everyday men and women are qualified to hold political offices — we know which end of a shovel does what — but some of the people currently holding those offices aren’t qualified for our jobs.
How weird is that?
No doubt about it.
If we want more than bodies representing us, this country’s gonna need a decent HR department.
