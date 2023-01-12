My very first “taxable” job came when my Mom used her connections to get my 14-year-old self a position with the county road department. Officially, I was too young for the job, but Mom managed to get me a spot on a road crew. I’d make more money than I’d made from mowing yards and helping haul hay.

For that particular position with the county, there was no need for any type of screening. We were gonna dig ditches, spread asphalt and clean out culverts. Whatever human resources department existed there didn’t feel the need for interviews. They were just looking for bodies. Heck, I didn’t even fill out an application.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.