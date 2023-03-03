This has been a tough year for me financially — apparently.
Just this week alone, according to text messages I’ve gotten, my Netflix account “is be suspended” because of a lack of payment. My Venmo account is in danger of closure because of “lack of payments proper.” My checking account balance “am over drawed seriously.”
I don’t have a Venmo account, proper or otherwise. My Netflix account “is be” up to date. My checking account “am” just fine, and it’s not even with the bank the scammer mentioned in the first place.
Those were just some of the more recent spam messages I’ve gotten trying to suck me dry for a few bucks. They make me miss the days of those emails beginning, “Dearly Beloved” and letting me know I’m actually a Nigerian prince on the verge of inheriting a massive fortune — as long as I pay the processing fee, of course.
At least those liars had taken an English class or two. If somebody’s gonna lie to me about my princely status, the very least he or she can do for a certified word nerd like me is use some decent grammar.
“Is be?” “Over drawed?”
C’mon, man.
Gone are the days when our only spam attacks were emails dubbing us royalty. Nowadays, I get spam phone calls — they’ll look as if they’re originating from a local number — and text messages. It was bad enough when I had eleventy billion people concerned with my truck’s “automobile warranty.” I guess since I didn’t donate to their sleazy efforts on behalf of my truck, they’re looking for other ways to get their greasy fingers inside my pockets. Netflix? Venmo?
I ignore or delete, but clearly those people aren’t particularly bright since they can’t take a hint.
The spammers and scammers with bad grammar also have invaded social media. Of course they have. Any time I list an athletic event on one of our social media sites, it’s like turning on a light and seeing the cockroaches gathered together. The frauds will post links offering livestreaming in high definition or 4K — as long as you click their link and give your credit or debit card number. Sadly, I’ve heard of lots of people falling for those scams. Some of the links look legit, all the way down to using relatable images.
Another ruse is to post a fake “invitation” to a real event. Again, the graphics and language usually correspond with an actual event, and those who aren’t aware of the scam sometimes think they’re gaining access to something they want to see — only to find they “is be” had.
Every single time I post anything, I know I’m going to spend the rest of the day playing “whack-a-mole” as those things pop up despite my best efforts. I have to go in and report, block and delete every single time. The roaches are using bots to create different user names and IDs, so of course they’re working faster than I am. Reporting the scammers works only to block whatever alias they were using at the moment. Within moments, “Bubba” returns as “Bubba 2.”
A normal, non-cockroach person could spend an entire day just fighting off the spams, when what we’d really rather do is get locked in a room for five minutes with one of the roaches while we scam-hammer ’em upside their trashy, sordid little heads.
I’ve reached out to administrators for pretty much every form of social media, and I’ve contacted my cellphone provider, asking what we poor folks are supposed to do to rid ourselves of this pestilence.
The honest truth, according to the people supposed to know?
Not much.
Phones have block features, but again, the scammers just re-do the numbers by a digit or so and keep calling or texting. Social media has the same types of protections, but there doesn’t seem to be any way to pinpoint the original sources — I swear, it’s gotta be one guy sitting at his computer all day while living in his grandma’s basement so he doesn’t have to get a real job — so we’re just going to get new names for the same problems.
We can’t do much to avoid the nasty insects but we can at least find ways to avoid stepping on them. Watch out for those links; most legitimate organizations have standard links they use on a regular basis, and it doesn’t hurt to perform a quick search before diving in headfirst.
If you don’t recognize the number trying to call or text you, ignore it. If the callers don’t leave voice messages, chances are you don’t know ’em.
And if all else fails, bust out your third grade English book and double-check the grammar.
Scammers and roaches both “is be am” pretty bad at grammar.
