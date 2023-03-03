This has been a tough year for me financially — apparently.

Just this week alone, according to text messages I’ve gotten, my Netflix account “is be suspended” because of a lack of payment. My Venmo account is in danger of closure because of “lack of payments proper.” My checking account balance “am over drawed seriously.”

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.