We can stop asking certain questions. They’ve become rhetorical at this point.
“What’s it going to take?”
When it comes to enacting any laws attempting to end — or even limit — school shootings, we’ve already gotten our answer.
If descriptions of little school children getting ripped apart with 5.56-caliber rounds fired out of a rifle designed for battle can’t spark any changes, the answer to “What’s it going to take?” is non-existent. It’s just another talking point for anyone wanting to appear concerned while getting in their TV time.
“What can we do?” is another of those questions with no evident desire for a real answer. Truthfully, there isn’t any one acceptable solution. One group will scream about banning weapons, knowing it will never happen in this country. Another group will scream for more weapons. Arm the teachers. Yes, let’s add “combat training” to every teacher’s certification process. Some educators can’t even get their districts to buy them classroom supplies. Those districts suddenly gonna cough up the expenses to buy more weapons? Yeah, right.
Not to mention, educators got into their profession to change lives, not to take them.
There’s even been a “solution” offered regarding doors. Yes, doors. “If only every school had stronger doors, none of this would happen.”
Seriously?
Or — get this — having districts cough up more money to hire full-time armed guards at every single school.
And what are any of these suggestions supposed to do?
Keep little kids from getting massacred while they’re in a classroom. Not on a battle field. Not in a war zone.
In a classroom.
Every so-called “solution” coming from certain groups has been reactive. Ideas for what to do after a shooting, rather than how to try and prevent one in the first place. More weapons. Better doors. Classroom training teaching children — yes, children — how to attempt to survive someone shooting at them.
In a classroom. Where they’re probably carrying bullet-proof backpacks with pink unicorns on them (yes, those exist).
Not everyone in position to actually make those changes wants to address any proactive measures — namely, making at least some kind of effort to keep weapons away from the wrong people.
Would that alone work? Of course not. “If we outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns.” True enough.
“Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.”
Exactly. So why aren’t we making even the slightest attempt to make sure the wrong people don’t get their hands on a weapon?
It’s hard to accept: Someone suffering from severe mental illness or some kind of anger issue has the power to decide when another’s life stops, whether it’s a 60-year-old school director or a 9-year-old school kid — neither of whom ever considered a classroom as a place to die. We were horrified the first time a mass shooting occurred at a high school. Now we’re down to elementary schools, and we’re still asking the same useless questions.
So why, after nearly 400 shootings on school campuses since 1999, are we still hearing, “What’s it going to take?” Why won’t some of those in leadership roles make even the slightest effort to make some changes?
Maybe because they’re getting paid to offer nothing more than “thoughts and prayers.”
Yes, some of our nation’s lawmakers accept donations from the country’s largest gun rights advocacy group. A lot of the donations are worth millions of dollars. And that particular group benefits from the production of more weapons. Since 2000, the production of weapons has tripled, according to The New York Times. In the same span, incidents of violent crime increased by nearly 30%.
Now, I’m not the sharpest crayon in the box but I know a correlation when I see one. More weapons equals more violent incidents — not fewer. Duh.
I also have issues with the way some folks insist on displaying their weapons. More than one elected official has posed for photos while holding one of those rifles — with some of those weirdos having Christmas cards made with every member of the family showing off their weapons. Anything for those checks, right?
I’ve encountered guys out in town strapped up as if they’re heading off to storm an enemy beach somewhere. I’ve asked some about their service in the military or in law enforcement. Very few of them have served either. I wonder if they realize their big, scary rifle isn’t a supplement for those male enhancement pills. Probably not.
I’m not a hypocrite. I’m a weapons owner. The other weapons owners I know are responsible individuals. By no means am I proposing anything other than at least a little effort to keep weapons out of the wrong hands. Give us something other than what a Tennessee representative offered after the latest child killing: “There’s not much we can do.”
Really? How will we know until we at least try? What if some new common-sense law managed to keep one weapon away from a person intent on a massacre? What if such a law had stopped the Uvalde shooter? Just one stop, right? But that one alone would have meant the 19 children and two teachers would still be here with us.
Just one. Doesn’t sound like much, does it? Unless we ask some of the victims’ family members. Then “one” sounds pretty damned good.
Tragically, the payments those lawmakers receive clearly supersede all other concerns, including the lives of little kids. As long as the checks keep coming, having a virtual bounty on a school child’s head won’t be enough of a reason to make any attempt at changes — not in laws, nor in attitudes.
So we can stop asking, “What’s it going to take?”
It’s going to take leaders prioritizing taking charge over taking checks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.