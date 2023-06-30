Way back in 1986, the Marine Corps sent me to recruiter school. (I’d asked for assignment to embassy duty, but that’s the military for you.)
At recruiter school, I learned from my instructor about some kid named McClure from some place called Lufkin, Texas. I’d never heard of either of them, but what I learned was vitally important for my new duty.
I learned how the McClure kid never should have been allowed to join because of specific mental challenges and a criminal record. However, he somehow managed to enlist elsewhere allegedly in part because of some recruiting improprieties. When the kid died during training in boot camp, the entire Marine Corps — along with other branches of the military — underwent massive changes in both recruiting and training. Officials created a database to make it easier to track those who, denied enlistment in one place, attempted to join somewhere else.
The lesson, my instructor told me, was all about doing due diligence — and even more about integrity. He said some of those Marines involved in the McClure case saw their careers destroyed. We were to take the story as a warning of sorts.
My instructor even mentioned the newspaper version of the story — originating from some place called “Lufkin” from some journalist named “Joe” — won a Pulitzer Prize. He told us that wasn’t how we wanted to get our names in the newspapers.
I remembered the lesson. I can’t count how many times I had potential recruits walk through my door only for me to find he or she already had been turned away somewhere else. I also saw recruiters from every branch wreck their careers by trying to circumvent the system. Not me, man. I’d learned my lesson from some guy named “Joe.”
Three years later, I’d completed my recruiting tour in Beaumont, Texas, and was back in the Fleet Marine Force. Unfortunately, my occupational specialty was being phased out as part of some drastic cuts in the military. I was told that if I wanted to continue my Marine Corps career, I’d have to finish it out as a recruiter.
Around that time, my baby brother Jack took a job as sports editor in some place called “Lufkin.”
Lo and behold, when it became my turn to lead a recruiting office, I was offered the position in some place called “Lufkin.” How could I pass up living in the same town with my brother?
While in Lufkin, I met Jack’s newspaper friends (some of whom are practically family even now). I admired their dedication to finding and sharing the news, and to telling the truth no matter how uncomfortable the truth might have been. While visiting Jack at the newspaper office, I happened to see some kind of award on a shelf and a printed story framed on the wall.
It was all about the Pulitzer Prize earned from the McClure story. Some guy named “Joe” was one of the journalists involved.
I hate to admit being slow, but that’s when it hit me: Lufkin Daily News. Right there in some place called “Lufkin.”
Holy moly.
Years later, I’d see my military career end prematurely after an accident. Because of my physical condition at the time, my docs suggested I live somewhere with family nearby. Jack had moved on to another newspaper, but our brother Randy had settled here after his tour in the Navy and had joined the Lufkin Police Department as a patrol officer.
I was trying to finish my college degree at the time, and one night while umpiring a softball game, I overheard someone in a dugout mention The Lufkin Daily News was looking for a part-time sports writer. I was an English major and a sports fan. Match made in heaven, right? I asked about it, and a couple days later, Josh Havard took me to a baseball game and had me write it up as sort of an audition. I was offered a position, and I had to meet the editor — my new boss.
I began working for Ernie Murray in 2001. I found out his brother was some guy named Joe.
Yes. Joe Murray. Only a journalistic legend — and a Pulitzer Prize recipient.
I thought maybe the entire Murray family must have bled printing ink.
Not long into my new side gig, I wrote something a lot of people didn’t like. I got a big dose of backlash, and when I went to see Ernie about it, I thought for sure he was gonna fire me for drawing negative attention in his direction.
Instead, the always-patient (with me, anyway) Ernie imparted words I carry with me to this day: “You don’t write to get people to like you or agree with you. You write to get people to read.”
Wow. If they were mad at me, it meant they were reading what I wrote. I was doing the job Ernie hired me to do. The same job his brother Joe had done so well.
A few years later, I won my very first writing award for a column published in the LDN. Nothing major, and certainly nothing on the level of a Pulitzer Prize, but it was a nice honor nevertheless. While sitting with a friend in a local restaurant a few days afterward, I had a bearded man with twinkling eyes and a crooked smile approach me and ask me my name. I told him, and he shook my hand while telling me he enjoyed my writing. He mentioned specifics, which told me he’d actually read some of my stuff. He told me to keep doing what I was doing. It was an awesome thing to hear even without knowing the guy.
I didn’t catch his name, but after he left, my friend told me who he was.
My life had just turned a weird, complete circle.
Turned out it the stranger was some guy named Joe.
