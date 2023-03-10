Oh, boy. Here it comes. Daylight saving time, heading our way this Sunday.
Remember to push your clocks an hour forward Saturday night, ’cause ain’t one of us actually gonna sit up and wait ’til 2 a.m. (who thought of that bright idea?) on Sunday morning just to set our clocks, right?
Yes, we’re going to lose an hour’s sleep, but we get an extra hour of daylight in trade. After all these dark months of feeling as if I’ve been getting home from work right at bedtime, I’ll happily take the extra sunshine.
Even better, this year DST coincides nicely with my spring break. I’ll actually have a few days to soak up the extra sun on a golf course somewhere, or on a baseball or softball field, or out at the lake, or even just right there in my own backyard.
Spring forward? Danged straight.
Alas, I also have to remind my old, feeble self that springing forward too fast or too hard could lead to calamity. I mean, I’m at the age where doing anything forward — springing, lunging, tripping or falling — could lead to a broken hip. Maybe a pulled hamstring, if I still have one of those.
Even sadder (to outward appearances), I just disclosed my entire spring break would be centered around not doing much at all. What a far cry from my expectations from a few decades ago.
Yup, I’ve sprung forward a long, long way from my younger days, that’s for sure.
Back in the day, I didn’t work a job that celebrated any spring break. The Marine Corps actually expected us to work every day. Can you believe the nerve of those people?
However, there were a few times my buddies and I happened to be in the vicinity of a beach somewhere close to a university. I’m gonna tell you, college kids are experts on spring break. To them, it’s practically a national holiday.
Our superiors knew that unleashing a bunch of hard-partying young Marines in the midst of some hard-partying college kids could lead to all kinds of scenarios — very few of them good.
I still remember the final advice dispensed at the end of nearly every safety brief before we stormed those party beaches: “Don’t subtract from, nor add to, the population, and everything will be fine.” Translation: Don’t get stupid.
At which time we all proceeded to run out and get stupid.
All I’m gonna say about my participation was that I’m glad cellphone cameras weren’t around back then. No pics? No evidence.
We danced to the music, chased the bikini-clad ladies, swilled the beverages, and chased more bikini-clad ladies. Had we been students in need of choosing our majors, ours might have been “Female Anatomy.” We were spontaneous and living just for the moment.
We probably did lots of other stuff, but the beverage swilling must have had something to do with these clouded (or jet-black) memories.
Spring forward indeed. I’ve sprung forward an awful lot of years since then, and my, how things have changed.
The only ladies I’ll be chasing next week are the ones I chase every day — namely, my trophy wife, our daughters and our granddaughters. In the ultimate example of hypocrisy, I will dare anyone to look at my ladies the same way I looked at ladies when I was younger and more foolish.
My party partners will be my sons-in-law. My party location of choice most likely will be right there in my own yard, unless we can meet on a golf course.
If I manage any “springing,” it will be slow and measured. Absolutely zero chance of spontaneity. We old folks gotta plan stuff ahead of time.
I certainly will enjoy the extra hour of whatever. Again, we who are getting up there in years learn to appreciate any extra time we get, especially if it means we get to play outside a little longer.
Enjoy your extra hour of sun, y’all. All you youngsters go ahead and get all crazy.
Just don’t expect the older crowd to do any forward springing.
An old dude could really hurt himself that way.
