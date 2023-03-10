Oh, boy. Here it comes. Daylight saving time, heading our way this Sunday.

Remember to push your clocks an hour forward Saturday night, ’cause ain’t one of us actually gonna sit up and wait ’til 2 a.m. (who thought of that bright idea?) on Sunday morning just to set our clocks, right?

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you