The first time I met Regina McNeal, she really didn’t want to talk to me.
She wasn’t being rude. She’d just been inundated with folks wanting to interview her and had grown weary of the attention. See, her son Reggie at the time was lighting up the high school football landscape, not just here in East Texas but over the entire state. Reggie would lead his Lufkin Panthers to a state championship, and everyone with a press pass wanted access to him — and apparently, to his family.
I happened to be working at Lufkin High School at the time while doing some side stuff for The Lufkin Daily News. Regina worked there, too, and she reluctantly granted me an interview. I say “reluctantly” because it was clear from the beginning she wasn’t comfortable with all the attention she was receiving. I didn’t understand it then, but over the years, I learned how the lady just wasn’t an attention seeker. At all.
Nevertheless, I was able to coax enough of a conversation from her for a story. I felt that most of the stuff written about her boy had focused on his on-field exploits and had, in my opinion, been done to death. No wonder she didn’t really want to talk.
Instead of talking game with her, I simply asked her to share some of her favorite memories of her young superstar. Nothing really football-related, except to ask if she’d seen any of this “stardom” coming.
What followed was nothing more than a mother relating special stories of her “little” boy. How she’d be standing at the kitchen window washing dishes only to see her little guy flashing past in random sprints.
“He just loved to run, and he ran all the time,” Regina said, laughing softly. “I never knew why. He just liked running.”
She spoke of what a loving son he’d always been — a quality somehow never making its way into the sports reports.
Apparently, whatever I wrote met her approval, and she and I remained friends.
In fact, just a few weeks ago, she happened to attend an Angelina College basketball game. I was still working down on the floor when the game ended, and Regina came all the way down to give me a big hug and ask about my family.
I was heartbroken to hear she passed away not long after. I read numerous tributes to the woman who devoted so much of her life to working with special-needs students. If ever there were a person created for such a role, it was Regina McNeal, with her incredibly sweet nature and her immeasurable patience.
I didn’t get to attend her funeral, but I have no doubt she had plenty of other heartbroken admirers there.
See, she’d been inviting people to her funeral her entire life. She probably just didn’t realize it.
I first met Derrick “Big D” Levias several years ago while covering a Diboll basketball game. I didn’t know who the big dude was at the time, but I noticed how so many of the Diboll students just flocked around him. I thought he was some kind of celebrity, so I asked someone about him.
“Oh, that’s just Big D,” my friend said. “He’s always got those kids around him. They love him.”
On one night, I left a game only to find Big D outside with a couple of boys who’d been acting out during the game. Big D was letting them know the error of their ways, but I couldn’t help but admire the way in which he was addressing the little knuckleheads. He wasn’t angry. He sounded more like a disappointed dad, and I could hear those boys apologizing profusely. I saw him give ’em hugs before sending them on their way, and I had to let him know how much he’d impressed me. I told him, and he just laughed.
“They’re good kids,” he said, shrugging. “But they’re still just kids. I know they’ll do better next time.”
Just last week, I saw on social media that Big D had passed away unexpectedly. I found out because my timeline was flooded with tributes to a man absolutely adored in the Diboll community. People of all ages — yes, even some of those knuckleheads with whom he’d interacted — were expressing both their sorrow and love for the man.
I missed his funeral, too, but I heard it was pretty special.
As if he’d been inviting people to his funeral for years.
I try to be a good guy. When I do something for someone and they ask how they can repay me, I’ve had this little flip answer for years: “Just say something nice at my funeral.”
I mean, think about it. Our funerals, memorial services, “home goings” or whatever people want to call them are our last real gatherings on this planet. Our passing — hopefully — will generate tributes from anyone we managed to touch along our journey. Hopefully, we didn’t just take up space and air. Hopefully, we did something worthwhile.
To that end, we can use every day to “invite” people to our funeral — not any time soon, we hope, but still ... the more folks with whom we manage to make any sort of impact whatever, the more will be there to testify we didn’t waste any of this precious gift we call “life.”
Moreover, living life the way Regina and Big D lived theirs means we may pass away but we won’t go away — not as long as we’ve found some way to give anyone some great memories. Memories not only of who we were but also of what we managed to do for others. There can’t be any bigger tribute.
Those two beautiful people will have people talking about them forever. We can only dream of making such an impact as theirs.
Maybe we shouldn’t just think of it as trying to be a good person.
Maybe we should consider just how many people we’re already inviting to our future funerals.
