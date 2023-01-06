The first time I met Regina McNeal, she really didn’t want to talk to me.

She wasn’t being rude. She’d just been inundated with folks wanting to interview her and had grown weary of the attention. See, her son Reggie at the time was lighting up the high school football landscape, not just here in East Texas but over the entire state. Reggie would lead his Lufkin Panthers to a state championship, and everyone with a press pass wanted access to him — and apparently, to his family.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.