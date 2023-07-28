I was 14 years old when the movie “Jaws” hit the theaters. Like just about everyone else, I was scared spitless during some of the scenes. (I flung my popcorn in the air when that dude’s head rolled out of the hole in the boat.)

But along with my fear, I found myself drawn to one of the characters. Richard Dreyfuss played Matt Hooper — or “Hoopah!” as Captain Quint called him — who was the marine biologist and shark expert there to help locate the beast.

