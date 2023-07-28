I was 14 years old when the movie “Jaws” hit the theaters. Like just about everyone else, I was scared spitless during some of the scenes. (I flung my popcorn in the air when that dude’s head rolled out of the hole in the boat.)
But along with my fear, I found myself drawn to one of the characters. Richard Dreyfuss played Matt Hooper — or “Hoopah!” as Captain Quint called him — who was the marine biologist and shark expert there to help locate the beast.
Learning there actually existed such a profession as marine biologist fascinated me. I began reading up on stuff, and I decided that’s what I wanted to be when I grew up.
When I told a science teacher about it, he laughed at me. I lived in the mountains of East Tennessee, he reminded me.
“Where you gonna scuba dive around here? The creek?”
Had I been a little older, I may have known better than to let his dismissal end my dream. But I was a kid, he was a teacher, so I figured he knew better than I did.
Around the same age, I was a huge fan of any magazines related to sports. I couldn’t believe sportswriter was an actual profession. Someone paid those guys to write about sports? How could I get such a job?
Then I had an English teacher take an essay I’d written and hold it up in front of the class. Not because he was bragging about me, but to ridicule me and pick up some cheap laughs from my classmates. Of course I felt humiliated, and from then on, I gave the bare minimum when it came to writing essays.
Scratch my writing dream. Clearly, it wasn’t meant to be.
Later in life, after I left my hometown, I was stationed at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii, where I began scuba diving as a hobby. My fascination with the ocean and its residents reignited, I combed coral reefs and chased sharks (not the big ones) wherever I went in the Pacific Ocean. I even bought an underwater camera just to chronicle some of the wonders I was witnessing.
My childish, petty streak had me wanting to mail some of those pics back to the teacher who thought I’d only dive those Tennessee creeks.
Even later in life, I picked up a part-time job with The Lufkin Daily News — as a sportswriter. More than 20 years later, I’m still writing about sports. In fact, it’s part of my current occupation, and I make a great living doing so.
My childish, petty streak had me wanting to mail my very first writing award to the teacher who’d sent me crawling under my desk in embarrassment.
Nowadays, I’m playing with my grandchildren, and I’m already hearing their “I’m gonna be this when I grow up.” Five-year-old Laine is a doctor in my house, and my wife and I are her assistants. When one of her toys suffers an injury, I call Dr. Laine on her office phone and describe the problem. She instructs me to place the patient in triage — yes, she already knows about triage — until she arrives. Then she uses her toy stethoscope, thermometer and blood-pressure cuff (her grandmother is a nurse, so Laine’s got the tools) to diagnose the injury. The treatment usually involves Band-Aids I buy specifically for Dr. Laine. She prefers “Frozen” or Disney princess Band-Aids when they’re available. Her patients like those the best.
We even created special charts, and Dr. Laine has one of my clipboards.
My grandboy Ollie is fascinated with all forms of animal life, both living and dead. We bought a kit with dinosaur “fossil” embedded in plaster for his birthday, and Ollie the future paleontologist chipped away — with the help of his siblings — until he’d recovered all the “bones.”
Ollie’s also big on capturing insects, and he’s got quite a collection of bugs. He’s got a knack for finding caterpillars, and his mom and dad have set him up ways to watch those caterpillars transform into butterflies. He’s going to make one heck of a zoologist or entomologist.
Amelie loves baking, so she’s one day going to own her own bakery. Atticus draws and writes graphic novels. He’s going to write for a living. Beaux knows everything there is to know about heavy machinery.
All those kids are dreaming of being something when they grow up.
If it doesn’t happen for them, it won’t be because of me.
Look, kids are always going to dream about being something, and they’re going to dream big. For most of them, those ideas will never be any more than that: dreams. We adults know how reality has a way of stepping in eventually and slapping down our loftiest expectations. (Did I mention I also wanted to play in the NBA? And become a rock star?)
Instead of smashing those dreams, why not encourage them? Show the kids exactly what it would take to achieve them? Somebody took the time to show all those marine biologists, sportswriters, doctors and zoologists exactly how to get where they wanted to go.
“Discourage” and “Encourage” are only a few letters away from being the same word.
Parents and teachers have more influence over kids than just about anyone. The wrong or right words can have a lasting impact.
Use those words to teach kids how to both dream it and be it.
