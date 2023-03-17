My wife and I celebrated our wedding anniversary yesterday. Fourteen years since she made me president of the “What’s She Doing with Him?” Club.
Over those 14 beautiful years, we’ve shared some pretty incredible experiences. We’ve done some traveling together. We’ve watched our kids grow up, get married and start their own families. We became grandparents together and we bought our first “together” home, planning to keep it stocked with our people every possible chance they got to visit.
Some truly beautiful memories crammed inside 14 fast years, but there was one thing we hadn’t experienced — and figured we never would.
I’ll just call it the “baby experience.”
Susie and I met later in life, so our kids were pretty much grown already. And if you’ve managed to get your children through those terrible teen years and into adulthood, about the last thing you wanna do is start all over with another one. I may be crazy, but I ain’t that far gone.
Still, we’ve often talked about how things might have been had we met earlier and raised our kids together, especially the baby part. Sure, we’ve had our times with the grand-people. We managed to be there either right before or immediately after one of the little dudes or dudettes slid down the chute and into our lives. We’ve sat together holding those infants, and those were special moments indeed.
But the parents were always there to hog the kids, so it wasn’t exactly the same.
Then came Charlotte.
All our other kids have set up their lives out of town. We have to wait for baby time for whenever we or the parents have time to pack up for a visit.
As of a few years ago, however, we have a daughter and her husband living right here in town. Lo and behold, last June, Aimee and Carter brought another little miracle into our world: That would be Charlotte.
Aimee took maternity leave, but when she went back to work, my newly retired wife became Charlotte’s personal day care. Right here in our own house.
Just like that, Susie and I got what we’d missed.
Full-time baby time.
Every one of our grandchildren will testify they have me wrapped around some tiny fingers. They all know that when we’re together, they’re gonna get my undivided attention — or as undivided as it can get with more than one of ’em around.
Alas, the times don’t last long enough. A few days at the most.
Now?
We’re talking baby time, all day, pretty much every day.
Charlotte owns me. Period. I work from home a couple days each week, and the little doll has discovered where my home office is located. I can go in there early in the morning to get ready for class, and I’ll hear her crawling my way at warp speed. She’ll sit at my feet while I load up my class stuff, and her 9-month-old self goes over my lesson plan for me. (She ripped a page out of one of my notebooks one morning, so clearly she didn’t approve of the curriculum.)
She uses my plastic camera lens caps for teething. (Yes, I wash ’em ... most of the time.) If I’m not paying enough attention to her, she’ll tug on my pants leg. One look down into those gorgeous little baby blues, and I’m toast. I forget whatever I was supposed to be doing.
For the rest of the day, my wife and I finally get to share a baby. We take turns chasing Char on her adventures, and when I’m finished, we’ll head out to the backyard, where Charlotte and I talk to birds or pull leaves off the trees or hunt for flowers. Sometimes we just sit in the grass until Mom gets off work and steals her from us.
I get to feed Charlotte her bottle sometimes, and once she even let me rock and sing her to sleep for a nap. She slept for maybe two minutes before popping up like a jack-in-the-box, letting me know real quick-like that I’m not the nap dude. I’m the play dude. We had to get busy with baby stuff.
I get to see what my wife was like as a mom, and it’s amazing. The singing, the dancing with a baby, the creativity when it comes to toys. (A plastic block inside a wire whisk is one of Char’s favorites.) I see a woman in her element, and I see why her kids turned out so great.
Despite my ripe old age, I stay in baby mode. I was working a baseball game a couple weeks ago and I was whistling while I got my stuff set up near the visiting dugout. The opposing coach heard me and laughingly asked, “Are you whistling ‘Baby Beluga?’” Seems he’s a fairly new dad, so he knew the tune.
As for Charlotte? The little girl is giving me some of the sweetest flashbacks of when my daughters were babies. Then, I was still active duty in the Marine Corps (my girls teethed on my dog tags; I’ve still got one with baby teeth marks on it) so I didn’t have many days like these — days when I could make play time a priority. Many were the nights I got home after my daughter Jaime was already asleep. I’d wake her up just to have at least a little time with her. Then I’d be gone before she was up and moving the next morning. Truthfully, this baby time I’m getting now leaves me with more than a little wistful thinking about what might have been had my life been more like it is now.
Not for long. Charlotte doesn’t allow for any melancholy in “her” office. I’ve come home stressed out a few times, but our Fuzz Ball (she has fuzzy baby hair, thus the moniker) wads up and tosses away bad days like they’re bad lesson plans. She plays with my beard. She takes my cap on and off. She leads me around as if I don’t outweigh her by a couple hundred pounds.
Yup. She owns me.
Not that she isn’t already gonna get whatever she wants from me.
But just wait’ll she realizes how much I really owe her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.