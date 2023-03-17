My wife and I celebrated our wedding anniversary yesterday. Fourteen years since she made me president of the “What’s She Doing with Him?” Club.

Over those 14 beautiful years, we’ve shared some pretty incredible experiences. We’ve done some traveling together. We’ve watched our kids grow up, get married and start their own families. We became grandparents together and we bought our first “together” home, planning to keep it stocked with our people every possible chance they got to visit.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.