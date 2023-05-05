I still remember my first “paycheck” job. I was 14 years old, and I was allowed to work for the county road department for two weeks in the summer. I’d gotten paid for other work when I was younger, stuff like mowing yards, stacking hay, mucking stalls, feeding livestock and other jobs I’d managed to land from neighbors. They just paid me in cash, which I kept in a coffee can in my closet. But the road department was “official.” They’d pay me by the hour (the whopping $2.10 minimum wage), and I’d get a real check.

Tough, dirty work (literally digging ditches), but I was proud of it. I added up exactly how much I’d receive at the end of those two weeks. I was gonna buy my first real stereo with some of my hard-earned money.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.