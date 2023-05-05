I still remember my first “paycheck” job. I was 14 years old, and I was allowed to work for the county road department for two weeks in the summer. I’d gotten paid for other work when I was younger, stuff like mowing yards, stacking hay, mucking stalls, feeding livestock and other jobs I’d managed to land from neighbors. They just paid me in cash, which I kept in a coffee can in my closet. But the road department was “official.” They’d pay me by the hour (the whopping $2.10 minimum wage), and I’d get a real check.
Tough, dirty work (literally digging ditches), but I was proud of it. I added up exactly how much I’d receive at the end of those two weeks. I was gonna buy my first real stereo with some of my hard-earned money.
Payday arrived, I opened my check ... and noticed it was slightly shorter than I’d calculated. I’ve never been a math whiz, but even I could tell my math and theirs didn’t match.
I asked my dad, and he just laughed. That’s when I learned about “taxes.” I learned about “Social Security.” Had I been able to reach anyone in an SS office, the conversation may have gone something like this:
ME: Hey, how come y’all took money out of my check?
SS: We’re going to save it for you to use later.
ME: How later?
SS: When you retire. Sometime in your late 60s.
ME: I don’t want you taking my money. I’m gonna be doing some stupid stuff for the next couple of decades, so I’m probably not gonna live that long. Do I have a choice?
SS: Nope.
Fast forward nearly 50 years later. I’m working dream jobs right now, getting paid to do things I absolutely love doing. However, I’m getting older, and I know trying to keep up this pace is going to get harder every year. So I thought I’d check into some ideas for possibly scaling back a little in the next few years. I had a financial adviser suggest I look into drawing my Social Security early as a way to offset any income I choose to give up later in my effort to slow down and have more time with my family.
I checked, and was told if I did apply for Social Security now, it would be at a reduced amount. Of course they recommend I wait until 67 to draw the full amount, but not one person to whom I spoke could guarantee I’m gonna live that long. I have Stallard luck, which means if I make it to 67, I’ll get that first check and croak on the way to the bank to cash it. I’m all about the bird in hand, know what I mean?
My first meeting with the SS office sent my hopes soaring. Even at a reduced amount, what I’d likely begin receiving soon would be enough to give me some options for later. Again, I have no desire to stop anything I’m doing now. I’m too happy doing it. I just wanted to see my options. Things were looking good.
Then came the final conversation with the SS guy. I swear, he’s probably the same one from my imaginary conversation held all those years ago. It went something like this:
ME: So, exactly how much can I expect to receive next month?
SS: Actually, you’re not gonna get anything.
ME: Wait. What?
SS: You make too much money right now.
ME: Yeah, buddy, and I’m working three jobs to get it. I was kind of hoping to ease back a little in the next few years.
SS: Oh, you can have all your money when you hit 67.
ME: Hey, pal, can you find the expiration date on my birth certificate? ’Cause I’ve never seen it. You gonna guarantee me I’m not only gonna live that long, but long enough afterward to recoup all the money y’all “held” for me?
SS: No, sir, of course not.
ME: So how much would I have to make to get anything back now?
SS: No more than $21,240 per year.
ME: (choking on a cuss word) So to get any of the money I’ve paid you, I have to give up everything for which I’ve worked all these years and return to a life below the poverty line? What the actual ...?
Let me clarify something here. I understand there are other variables involved with earned income/benefit allotment, none of which currently work in my favor.
I also know I’m coming across as a whiny, entitled brat. I’m blessed beyond measure to have the jobs I have, which have allowed me a better lifestyle than I’ve ever experienced. Heck, when going through my earnings records before applying, I saw my full-year’s income from my first year in the Marine Corps: $4,800. For the whole year. It would be several years before I’d top the $10,000 plateau. I’ve been broke, y’all. I have no desire to go back there, if that’s OK with the gubment.
I’m also fortunate to have the health to keep doing what I do. I fully realize how many people truly need anything they can get from Social Security. I’d never for one second place my selfish goals above their needs.
I’m not trying to retire, either. Not for a long time, if my health holds up. If this is what I do until my very last day, I’ll leave this rock with a big smile on my face.
But I kinda wanted a choice in the decision. The idea of having the carrot on the stick just keep moving ahead of me sticks in my craw. I’ve known too many people (my little brother included) who didn’t live long enough to get back any of what they’d given — despite “giving” for years. I’ve known men and women who finally grabbed the carrot and passed away before they’d taken more than a couple of bites.
In retrospect, maybe I should have just continued mucking stalls for a living.
It would smell about the same as what I feel I’m having shoveled at me now.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.
