They weren’t exactly gearing up for Santa’s arrival, nor were they preparing for a holy child’s birthday.
Actually, they were supposed to be trying to kill each other.
The Christmas Truce of 1914 featured soldiers from Germany and England mired in the trench warfare of World War I. The war was still in its early days, with high hopes it would end soon, which may somewhat explain what ensued that Christmas Eve. There at the infamous “Western Front,” the enemies crouched in trenches mere yards away from one another — cold, wet, muddy, downright miserable and miles away from being home for the holidays.
There are numerous accounts and myths (and books and movies) associated with what happened, but the gist of it is that men who’d been fighting and killing one another for rulers who didn’t even know their names took an unauthorized break on Christmas Eve. Not only did the soldiers stop shooting at each other, but they also gathered in the middle of the “No Man’s Land” between all those trenches.
What did they do?
One account on History.com from a British machine gunner claims it all started when the German troops began singing Christmas carols. The Brits joined in, and someone extended an invitation. Of course there was suspicion, worry that it was all a trick to get soldiers to expose themselves long enough for a kill shot.
Instead, there was an actual gathering of mortal enemies. According to the account, the men exchanged “songs, tobacco and wine” and celebrated Christmas.
Together.
There were collections of the dead killed in earlier battles, with the gathering done in a mutually respectful way. One guy reportedly opened an impromptu barber shop for his enemies, charging them cigarettes or candy.
Just a bunch of guys hanging out like guys do when they’re not fighting. The British gunner, a man named Bairnsfather, stated “There was not an atom of hate on either side.”
Other versions of the story relate an impromptu soccer match between the soldiers. In fact, in 2014 the national teams of Germany and England played a friendly match to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the game.
The little truce — according to different stories — managed to happen in more than one location on the same day, but by no means was it authorized from the higher ups. Truthfully, the powers-that-were even denied a request from Pope Benedict, who at the time pled “that the guns may fall silent at least upon the night the angels sang.”
Nah, Your Holiness. We can’t stop shooting people just for something silly like a holy day.
Lower-ranking officers issued unofficial ceasefires — they called it a “live and let live” approach for the holiday — but the more powerful people weren’t one bit happy about their troops taking time away from the killing just to enjoy Christmas. One irate German soldier reportedly said, “Such a thing should not happen in wartime.” The guy’s name? Adolf Hitler.
Both British and German generals stepped in to ensure such a horrible thing as peace during battle wouldn’t happen again.
And it wouldn’t for the rest of the war, not until after the final armistice in 1918.
What an idea, huh? Put aside our worst differences — even the ones telling us we’re supposed to be at war — long enough for some peace during the holidays.
It’s not easy to get into anything resembling Christmas spirit right now when all around us is enough conflict to leave us ducking for cover down in our own trenches. Worse, the conflict machine operators aren’t taking a break, so neither can we. Whether it’s the exhausting, never-ending political battles between the two major parties, or wars of words simply from opposing viewpoints, or even some form of language or actions based on nothing more than hate — it ain’t slowing down, even for little Baby Jesus.
Yes, the men involved in the amazing truce of 1914 went right back to killing each other right after Christmas. They were at war, and war demands casualties like children demand Christmas gifts. Never mind the ones fighting and dying in the war weren’t the ones who started it. When leaders cause problems, those way down the power chain — those of us whose names the leaders don’t even know — are the ones who suffer. Every single time.
But how weird is it to think of how during the very worst conditions of human existence — in the midst of a massive world war — those men could stop long enough to celebrate a sacred holiday? Not separately, but together?
If nothing else, their actions showed the world: Yes, there actually can be peace on earth, not just in the songs, and not just between friends.
People just have to want the peace more than they want the conflict.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of you. May your lives be filled with real peace.
And may your peace last for more than just one day.
