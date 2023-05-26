If you didn’t know this already, I’m here to inform you: Sports parents are insane. I’m talking bat-poop crazy.

You put a kid of any age in cleats or court shoes, and from that moment the parents transform from normal stay-at-home moms and dads to rabid, traveling fools. It starts with “travel ball” in the early years. Those are teams outside of school-related activities, but the players are just as enthusiastic about playing their chosen sports. Most play at least somewhat close to home — but not all of ’em. Not long ago, some youngsters in baseball uniforms greeted me outside a store asking for donations for their team’s upcoming trip. I asked where they were going, thinking maybe somewhere within the same state.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.