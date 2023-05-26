If you didn’t know this already, I’m here to inform you: Sports parents are insane. I’m talking bat-poop crazy.
You put a kid of any age in cleats or court shoes, and from that moment the parents transform from normal stay-at-home moms and dads to rabid, traveling fools. It starts with “travel ball” in the early years. Those are teams outside of school-related activities, but the players are just as enthusiastic about playing their chosen sports. Most play at least somewhat close to home — but not all of ’em. Not long ago, some youngsters in baseball uniforms greeted me outside a store asking for donations for their team’s upcoming trip. I asked where they were going, thinking maybe somewhere within the same state.
“Florida!” they yelled excitedly. Seems there may be a Disney trip involved as well.
And how are they gonna get there?
Those crazy parents.
Man, there’s something wrong with those people. As if working their jobs or keeping their homes every day isn’t enough of a load, they’ll forfeit any weekend down time just to go watch their kids play. They’ll foot all the gas, meal and hotel bills instead of paying the electric bill, if necessary.
Those parental (and grandparental) nutcases will brave all sorts of weather. I’ve seen ’em sitting in driving rainstorms, shivering in bitter cold and getting stir-fried in broiling heat while sitting at a ball park or stadium somewhere.
Oh, and they’re almost never there for one or two games. Heck, no. They’re at tournaments, meaning they’re out there all ... danged ... day. Sometimes, they’re out there until after midnight.
If the working parents have any vacation times during the year, they’ll burn it chasing their kids around. I recently talked to one dad who told me he threatened to quit his job if his employers didn’t grant him time off to accompany his daughter for a big tournament.
See? I told you their cornbread ain’t done in the middle.
However, I may have a little of an understanding here ... and I had to cheat to get it.
Traveling with the kids means the families get to visit new places and experience some cool stuff, too. Just this week, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunner softball team has been in Oxford, Alabama, as participants in the NJCAA Division I World Series. Yes, we’ve got some of those deranged parents and family members here. Y’all ... we’ve got players from Australia, New Zealand and Canada on this team. Surely, that’s too far for their families to travel, right?
Heck, no. Some of them are right here in Alabama. Got one family here who doesn’t have a kid playing. (Their kid is the head coach.) And here they are, acting like she’s 12 years old and playing travel ball again.
Where we are (yes, I’m here as part of my job) is close to the Talladega Speedway — only one of the most renowned race tracks in the world. Shoot, Will Ferrell even made a movie about it. On Monday, tournament organizers held the kick-off banquet there, and the girls and coaching staff got to ride the bus for a couple of laps around the famed track.
As part of my job, I followed in my truck so I could shoot photos.
You catch that? “As part of my job ... ” I drove laps on Talla-Danged-Dega in my own truck. Had to promise my wife I wouldn’t go all Ricky Bobby up in here.
And that’s what I meant when I said I cheated to get here.
My kids are all grown. I don’t chase them around to see them play or perform any longer. I don’t burn vacation days on their behalf, unless it’s an actual vacation — and not a tournament.
So why do I still get to do all the cool stuff?
It happens to be my job. I cover games as part of my living. In the past few weeks, I’ve hung out in the dugout with Hudson Hornets, Diboll Lady Jacks, Central Lady Dogs and Lufkin Panthers. I’ve traveled to chase some of those teams in the playoffs.
Over the years, my “job” has taken me all over the state of Texas, up to Utah (AC softball, twice), Florida (AC soccer’s national tournament appearance) and now here in ’Bama.
Here’s another way I’ve cheated for this: The parents will see their sons and daughters grow up and move on from their sports. One day, the families won’t have anyone to chase around all over the country. I’ve spoken to so many parents over the years who tell me how much they miss those days of traveling like nomads. They cling to the nostalgia.
Me? I’m a low-down, dirty scumbag. I don’t run out of kids. I get new ones every single year, and have been for the 20-plus years I’ve been doing this. Until I’m fired, retired or expired, I’ll continue to have more and more of your kids to drag me around for new experiences.
See? Told you I cheated.
I feel guilty. Wait. No, I don’t.
I feel very, very lucky.
All I can do is thank all the parents, grandparents, families and players for their willingness to share all of it with me. I can’t even begin to express how much I love watching the kids play while creating some of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences. In my feeble attempt to help them with their memories, I’ll tag along, shoot pics and write their stories. When their traveling days end, hopefully their memories and relationships won’t.
To all you parents, I tip my cap. Your kids can never wonder for a minute how important they are to you.
They can, however, wonder about your sanity.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.
