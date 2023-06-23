Over the past few weeks, I’ve been spending quite a bit of time on the road, whether for work or as part of my vacation. I’ve visited a few states other than my home state of Texas. In fact, I’m way out here in Arizona as I write this.
As an old fart who spent the first part of his adult life traveling with the Marine Corps, my current trips have reminded me just how different people are from state-to-state — and I’m not even considering the differences from country to country. Right here in the good ol’ USA, we can find drastic differences the moment we cross state lines.
Take, for example, the fine people of Louisiana, where I spent several days back in May. Louisiana natives are easy to spot. They all have large, webbed feet and webbing between their fingers, along with gills just below their ears — all a product of living in a state where so much of it is below sea level.
I also traipsed my way through Mississippi, although I only stopped there for gas and potty breaks. Mississippi residents also are easy to pick out from the tourists: They all have large paddles for hands (from growing up in a state with the country’s largest river) and their ears all are shaped like magnolias.
Trotted into Alabama, my destination for that particular trip, and reacquainted myself with the lovely state and its citizens. I immediately recognized native Alabamans by their crimson skin color. There’s another sect of Alabamans with orange and blue skin, but they’re considered a minority population and outcasts from the crimson people.
Now, here I am in Arizona, a place I know fairly well from being stationed here all those years ago. The citizenry of Arizona is quite unique to other Americans, what with all those cactus needles growing from their skin (be careful hugging those Arizonans). When they speak, you might want to stand back a little, since clouds of desert dust fly out of their mouths with every word.
Since I’ve visited nearly all our 50 states, I could go on and on, describing how different every American is depending on his or her residence. I could share tales of swimming with Californians, who are half-human, half-surfboard. Or how Hawaiians all have large fins growing out of their backs. Oregonians’ legs are tree stumps. Floridians have snouts like alligators.
I won’t go into any more detail, because everything I’ve written so far is nothing less than layers of bovine excrement.
Yes, I’m full of crap.
Truthfully, if I’d simply been dropped in the middle of a state without knowing I’d crossed any borders, I might have a tough time finding many differences among the local human population. With my years of practice, I can sometimes pick out specific accents, but there’s no way of knowing if the person speaking is a native, a transplant or a visitor.
Driving through different towns, I see some of the very same issues in every state. There are the areas thriving economically, and there are those struggling to survive. I see run-down (or completely dead) houses and buildings everywhere, and I see the people fighting to maintain an existence in those circumstances. At a gas station or store, some of those folks walk past me looking tired and defeated.
They look exactly like some of the people back home.
I’ve encountered the rude, the crude and the socially unacceptable. They’re not specific to any single location. They’re everywhere among us.
Thankfully, I’ve also met some of the nicest examples of humans. They, too, are everywhere and not confined within any certain borders.
My point in all this rambling is just this: We’re all way more alike than some might like to admit. We generally have the same physiological makeup (no cactus skin or webbed feet), including a pair of ears and a pair of eyes, a mouth and a pair of nostrils for breathing.
So how can we be so different? And why do we insist on magnifying differences over similarities? We’ve got some massive divides occurring in this nation, even though we’re all classified as “Americans.”
The answer’s easy: We manage to create our own differences. We’ll draw nonexistent lines just about anywhere to create some weird imaginary barrier: North and South, red and blue, straight or gay, white or non-white — pretty much anything we feel will serve as a fence keeping away anyone who’s not like us. Erecting barriers makes some folks feel safer, if only because they’re afraid of stepping outside those lines to see what else exists in the world.
However, as I mentioned, were we dropped in the midst of a group of people, with none of us the wiser as to our location, would we really be able to distinguish any differences other than the obvious ones, such as skin color?
I doubt it. Again, I’m speaking from experience. Traveling has taught me lines (even state lines) are invisible and usually imaginary. People are people everywhere, with just enough differences to make them fascinating, if we’d only take the time to reach out instead of pretending our imaginary fence is electric.
We live in a big, beautiful country with plenty of beautiful people.
If we could eliminate those man-made lines, maybe we could focus on making this place even better.
I bet it would feel a lot better than hugging cactus people.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.
