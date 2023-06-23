Over the past few weeks, I’ve been spending quite a bit of time on the road, whether for work or as part of my vacation. I’ve visited a few states other than my home state of Texas. In fact, I’m way out here in Arizona as I write this.

As an old fart who spent the first part of his adult life traveling with the Marine Corps, my current trips have reminded me just how different people are from state-to-state — and I’m not even considering the differences from country to country. Right here in the good ol’ USA, we can find drastic differences the moment we cross state lines.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@gmail.com.